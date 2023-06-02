Up to 1,300 homes could be built close to Neasden tube station in west London, under plans approved by Brent council last week.

The homes would be part of a wider area masterplan and aren’t in planning yet, but form part of an aspiration to see homes built on a number of plots of land, which are predominantly industrial land at the moment.

What the masterplan does though is outline areas where they will be more likely to approve planning requests for housing to be built, along with the wider area improvements needed to support the influx of residents.

Key elements of the plan include a new town centre market square, at least 1,300 new homes and a new secondary school. There will also be improved streets, crossings and cycle routes throughout the area and to Dollis Hill and Neasden tube stations.

The masterplan includes space for the proposed West London Orbital station, if that railway line is upgraded to passenger use, and that would put the new station about a five minute walk from Neasden station on the Jubilee line.

It’s a 20-year plan, so don’t expect things to change in a hurry, and doubtless, if the West London Orbital railway gets the go-ahead, they’ll be eying housing developer contributions to help pay for it.

The Church End SPD documents are here.

There’s also an existing plan for 2,000 homes to be built next to Neasden station on a triangle of land between the railways and a nearby college site.