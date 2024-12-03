Lambeth planning to add 148 new dockless bike parking bays
Lambeth Council is asking for feedback on plans to install 148 new dockless bays for rental e-scooters and e-bikes to expand the existing network throughout the borough.
If approved, the expansion would bring the total number of dockless parking bays to over 350 across Lambeth.
The council says that the proposed dockless bays would be installed in some of Lambeth’s busiest areas and frequent destinations to ensure that e-scooter and e-bike users can properly park their rental vehicles when they finish their journey.
They will also be installed in some residential areas which currently have a lower density of parking bays.
Cllr Chowdhury added: “We are committed to improving the cycle hire infrastructure across the borough so we can encourage more people to try out more active ways to get around Lambeth like cycling, walking, scooting, or wheeling.
“We would urge rental bike and scooter users to be thoughtful of others and return them to one of the new dockless bays, even if it takes a minute or two longer to get to your destination.”
The proposed locations are here and the consultation is here.
Lime and Voi are the operators for the e-scooter trial. Lime and Forest provide rental e-bikes in Lambeth.
Dockless bays in residential areas can be both a benefit and a curse.
Issues from my lived experience with a bay outside the front of my house (which could be located in a less impactful place nearby):
* Late night noise (especially servicing vehicles changing batteries, but also loud chiming from bikes being moved)
* sprawl when the bay is full, leading to many of the problems bays are intended to resolve (blocking pavements, also blocking residential parking bays/ev charge points, damage to nearby parked cars especially if the ends of the bar aren’t protected by steel “hoops”)
* Litter (even if their is a nearby public bin), people (riders and others) use the bike baskets as litter bins and also dump litter on the ground. Has to be a bin incorporated as part of the bay to have any chance of mitigation.
Too many of the mobility users are frankly lazy entitled people who have no consideration for others.
This is great but the majority of dumped Lime bikes have clearly been nicked. Lime need to implement a better locking system,such as a clamp through the back spokes. The scrotes who nick bikes don’t care about being considerate and leaving the bikes in dedicated bays.