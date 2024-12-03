Lambeth planning to add 148 new dockless bike parking bays

Lambeth Council is asking for feedback on plans to install 148 new dockless bays for rental e-scooters and e-bikes to expand the existing network throughout the borough.

If approved, the expansion would bring the total number of dockless parking bays to over 350 across Lambeth.

The council says that the proposed dockless bays would be installed in some of Lambeth’s busiest areas and frequent destinations to ensure that e-scooter and e-bike users can properly park their rental vehicles when they finish their journey.

They will also be installed in some residential areas which currently have a lower density of parking bays.

Cllr Chowdhury added: “We are committed to improving the cycle hire infrastructure across the borough so we can encourage more people to try out more active ways to get around Lambeth like cycling, walking, scooting, or wheeling.

“We would urge rental bike and scooter users to be thoughtful of others and return them to one of the new dockless bays, even if it takes a minute or two longer to get to your destination.”

The proposed locations are here and the consultation is here.

Lime and Voi are the operators for the e-scooter trial. Lime and Forest provide rental e-bikes in Lambeth.