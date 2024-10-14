Kew railway bridge track works completed to help reduce London Overground and District line delays

Network Rail says that it has completed track repairs works on a Grade II listed bridge over the River Thames between Kew Gardens and Gunnersbury stations.

Over four weekends in September and October, engineers replaced all of the bridge’s 577 wheel timbers, which are used to hold the rails in place over the bridge on both lines. Engineers also replaced worn-out rail at either end of the structure.

The old wheel timbers were over 25 years old and in poor condition, which means they were more likely to cause track faults which lead to delays for passengers. The replacement wheel timbers are made from a more durable material so they last longer and need less maintenance.

At the same time as the works on Kew railway bridge, Network Rail took the chance to cut back vegetation along the line and replace points at Gunnersbury and completed a range of track works at Richmond, including replacing points, rails, wooden timbers and track circuit equipment.

Simon Milburn, Network Rail Anglia infrastructure director, said: “Replacing the deteriorating wheel timbers on Kew railway bridge will help us to keep this wonderful heritage structure operating as a key part of these busy railway lines. This was a vital job that really needed doing, and I’d like to thank London Overground and District line passengers for bearing with us while we delivered the project.”

Kew railway bridge carries both London Overground’s Richmond to Stratford line and the District line. It is located on an intensively used stretch of the railway that has seen an increase in disruption in recent weeks, with Network Rail and Transport for London (TfL) working together to drive down delays. Equipment that is causing multiple problems has been identified and a plan has been put into action to carry out repairs. Work is underway to improve both the management of the train service and the speed at which infrastructure problems are resolved.