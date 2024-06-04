It’s only in bloom for a day or two, so if you can get to Kew Gardens sharpish, then one of the world’s smelliest plants is strutting its thing.

Titan arum, also known as the corpse flower, has an incredibly foul smell of rotten flesh when in bloom, which evolved to attract pollinators that love to feed and breed on flesh. It’s also a huge plant, so if the smell isn’t enough of a lure, then the size might be.

Cairns Botanic gardens, with the curator of the gardens, David Warmington. Photo by David Clode on Unsplash

Titan arum only grows in the rainforests of Sumatra, but there are a few in London — in Kew Gardens. They’ve just announced that one of them is now in bloom and will be in flower for just a couple of days at most.

So today (4th June) and maybe tomorrow is about your only chance to see, and most importantly, smell, this one while it’s in bloom.

However, Kew Gardens says that their second plant is also about to bloom shortly, so they recommend following their social media accounts and being prepared to drop everything to get there while you can.

Tickets to Kew Gardens are cheaper if booked online in advance, but you can buy them at the gate if necessary.

