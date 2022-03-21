Reopened in 2018 following restoration, but closed during the winter months, Kew Garden’s Great Pagoda reopens in April.

Although very occasionally opened to the public in recent decades, the Pagoda was falling into the at-risk category of old buildings, and it was given to Historic Royal Palaces (who already maintain two buildings in the gardens) to undertake a 6-year restoration project.

The opening of the Pagoda also saw the legendary, and in some cases, controversial dragons restored to the outside, and the revelation of a secret WW2 research project that had implications for D-Day.

From Friday 1st April, you will be able to climb the 253 steps to the top of the Great Pagoda for views across London. As you climb, learn why the Pagoda was built and how the royal family used this unique building in the 18th century.

The Great Pagoda sits within the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and an admission ticket is needed to get into the gardens, then it’s £4.50 to go into the Pagoda as well.

If you are a Historic Royal Palaces member, then entry to the Pagoda is free, and you get a 10% discount on the cost of going into Kew Gardens.

The Great Pagoda will be open until 25th September when it closes for the winter again.