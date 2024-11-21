Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz to go on display in London

Published on 21st November 2024 by ianVisits in London exhibitions

One of only four surviving pairs of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz will go on display in central London next week.

(c) Heritage Auctions

They are not just any pair though, but the ones used in close up shoots in the film, and more, they are the This was the pair that was famously stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005 and recovered by the FBI in 2018.

It’s thought that maybe six to ten pairs of ruby slippers were made for the movie, although only four are known to exist today. One pair is on permanent display at the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian in Washington DC, while the pair on display in London were found in an MGM warehouse when it was sold in 1969.

The slippers are going on show in London as part of a worldwide tour ahead of being sold in Los Angeles next month.

They are thought to have been the same slippers that Judy Garland wore at the end of the film when her character was told to click her heels together to return to Kansas.

(c) Heritage Auctions

The slippers will be on display at Heritage Auctions on Hanover Street near Oxford Street in central London from Thursday 28th November to Thursday 5th December 2024.

The auction house is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm.

Tagged with Heritage Auctions

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 Comments on “Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz to go on display in London

  1. On Heritage Auction Instagram Page they now say the Ruby Slippers will only be available to view until Monday 2nd December in london but other items will remain on view till 5th.
    Hopefully someone will be kind enough to take a pic of me next to them on 29th ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*