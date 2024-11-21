Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz to go on display in London

One of only four surviving pairs of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz will go on display in central London next week.

They are not just any pair though, but the ones used in close up shoots in the film, and more, they are the This was the pair that was famously stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005 and recovered by the FBI in 2018.

It’s thought that maybe six to ten pairs of ruby slippers were made for the movie, although only four are known to exist today. One pair is on permanent display at the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian in Washington DC, while the pair on display in London were found in an MGM warehouse when it was sold in 1969.

The slippers are going on show in London as part of a worldwide tour ahead of being sold in Los Angeles next month.

They are thought to have been the same slippers that Judy Garland wore at the end of the film when her character was told to click her heels together to return to Kansas.

The slippers will be on display at Heritage Auctions on Hanover Street near Oxford Street in central London from Thursday 28th November to Thursday 5th December 2024.

The auction house is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm.