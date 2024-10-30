Jubilee line’s alleged 1970s Lewisham safeguarding debunked

Many years ago, I read somewhere that when the Jubilee line was planned in the 1970s, they made space for its tunnels to pass through Lewisham town centre.

To explain, when the Jubilee line (at the time the Fleet line) was being planned, it would have run from Stanmore to Baker Street over the existing railway, and then through new tunnels to Charing Cross. From there it was expected to eventually pass through the City of London and Wapping then head, via various possible routes, down to Lewisham.

As it happens, it didn’t — after a much longer than planned delay, the Jubilee line was extended instead through Southwark, Canary Wharf and up to Stratford.

However, at the time the original plans were being discussed, a large shopping centre and office were also being planned in Lewisham as part of the Greater London Development Plan. Even back then, when transport routes were being planned, construction sites along the future route could be asked to take the railway or road into account when the building was being planned.

For example, a fair number of buildings in the City of London had to ensure their basements and foundations would allow space for the Elizabeth line decades before the Crossrail project was ever authorised — as safeguarding rules existed to prevent their foundation piles being in the way should the railway ever get built. And just as well they did, as the railway did get built, eventually.

Back to the 1970s, and the story goes that when the Lewisham shopping centre was being planned, the developer was asked to provide safeguarding in its foundations to allow space for the Jubilee line tunnels to pass under the shopping centre.

Quite why they would pass under the shopping centre has always puzzled me, as it was widely assumed that any extension south of Lewisham would be over British Rail tracks (which they were very unhappy about), but an idea is that passing under the centre of Lewisham allowed an extension to bypass some complex mainline railway junctions before connecting to the mainline railway south of Lewisham.

Now, here’s the problem—while that claim has stuck in my memory for years, and I have occasionally scratched the itch to dig into the facts, I can’t for the life of me remember where I read it. Enquiries to rail experts also turned up a blank — was it some online braggart spreading “fake news” or a genuinely little-known bit of rail history?

As it happens, there’s an opportunity to discover the truth.

Right now, plans are being drawn up by Landsec to redevelop Lewisham Shopping Centre, and they’re going through the lengthy consultation and planning process at the moment.

Fortunately for me, a property developer cannot demolish and rebuild a site without surveying the existing building and its foundations. And if there’s a space in the foundations underneath the shopping centre, they will know about it.

And they’ve checked for me.

No — there’s no evidence of any safeguarding spaces being left in the foundation layout that would have allowed for tube tunnels to be dug later. They did helpfully suggest that the shopping centre plans were still being developed in the early 1970s when the Fleet line plans were changed, dropping Lewisham from the extension, and so there wasn’t any need to safeguard the route when digging foundations for the shopping centre.

So wherever it was that I read that story – it was wrong.

Which is a bit of a pity as discovering a little known bit of railway history is always interesting, but at least now, probably more than a decade after I first read the claim, I know the truth.