There’s a sale on theatre and musical tickets for the month of January has started today, with tickets starting from just £15 per seat.

There’s a large range of shows and offers, with prices in three bands of £15, £25 and £35.

The sale starts today and runs until 14th January 2022.

Shows for £15

Central London

Broken Wings

£15, £25 and £35 tickets.

Performed in-the-round, Broken Wings takes us on an unmissable musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means to us. Over a century later, and the themes and debates raised in Gibran’s story, remain increasingly relevant today.

A Number

£15, £25 and £35 tickets.

Lennie James and Paapa Essiedu play father and sons in Caryl Churchill’s gripping drama about what it costs to start again.

Choir of Man

£15, £25 and £35 tickets.

The multi-talented cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we’ve all missed so much over the last year: the pub.

The Mousetrap

£15, £25 and £35 tickets.

The longest running show in West End history, Agatha Christie’s iconic story gathers a group of people together at a stately countryside guesthouse. They discover, to their horror, a killer is amongst them. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Richmond

Gangsta Granny

Premium £25 and price band B £15 per ticket. Valid for performances from Thu 7th Jul – Sun 10th Jul 2022

From the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories comes the amazing story by David Walliams, the UK’s best-selling author for children.

Shows for £25

Central London

Jersey Boys

£25 and £35 tickets.

Discover how four New Jersey boys invented their own unique sound, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide and all before they turned 30 in the internationally acclaimed stage sensation.

La Clique

£25 tickets.

A Christmas show like no other, La Clique has wowed audiences around the globe and features the crème de la crème from the worlds of circus, comedy and cabaret. Accompanying the stellar line up will be La Clique Palace Orkestra, the outrageously talented house band.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)

£20 and £25 tickets.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story.

Richmond

Looking Good Dead

Price band A £35 and band B £25 per ticket. Valid for performances from Mon 14th Feb – Tue 15th Feb 2022

The thrilling Roy Grace series from multi-million No.1 best-selling author Peter James returns with the world premiere stage production, starring award-winning actor and EastEnders icon, Adam Woodyatt

An Hour and a Half Late

Price band A & B £25 and band C £25 per ticket. Valid for performances from Mon 28th Feb – Sat 5th Mar 2022

Olivier Award winners Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee star in this devastatingly funny portrait of a couple whose five minutes of candid conversation launches an outpouring of emotions, home truths, wine, nibbles and anarchy.

Two Cigarettes in the Dark

Premium £35 and price bands A & B £25 per ticket. Valid for performances from Mon 28th Mar – Sat 2nd Apr 2022

In a series of encounters with an old friend and her two sons, by turns funny, startling and poignant, home truths are exchanged, and her past begins to emerge.

The Da Vinci Code

Premium – price band A £35 and band B £25 per ticket. Valid for performances from Tue 3rd May – Sat 7th May 2022

Based on the best-selling novel, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the world premier stage adaptation of the international phenomenon.

Animal Farm

Price bands A & B £25 per ticket. Valid for performances from Tue 10th May – Thu 12th May 2022

George Orwell’s world-famous fable tells the story of a revolution and its aftermath. Re-imagined by an award-winning creative team, Animal Farm is a dynamic, daring and contemporary take on a timeless story.

Wimbledon

The Addams Family

Price bands A – C £25 per ticket. Valid for performances from Tue 15th Feb – Wed 16th Feb 2022

Everyone’s favourite kooky family are coming back on stage in this spectacular musical comedy starring Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing and The Rocky Horror Show) as Morticia.

Ellen Kent’s Carmen

Premium & price band A £35 and band B £25 per ticket. Valid for performances on Thu 31st Mar 2022

An evening of passion, sexual jealousy, death and unforgettable arias.

Ellen Kent’s Madama Butterfly

Premium & price band A £35 and band B £25 per ticket. Valid for performances on Fri 1st Apr 2022

One of the world’s most popular operas, Puccini’s Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results.

A Vision of Elvis

Price band A £25 per ticket. Valid for performances on Sat 26th Feb

A Vision Of Elvis starring Rob Kingsley winner of The National Tribute Music Awards “Official Elvis Show” and “No.1 Male Tribute” is internationally renowned as the best Elvis Presley tribute concert, touring the world today.

Shows for £35

Central London

Only Fools and Horses The Musical

£35 tickets.

Your favourite cockney characters are back as the top-rated British television series Only Fools and Horses comes to the stage for the first time at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. It’s the landmark programme you know and love… just with a bit more song and dance!

Richmond

Cluedo

Price band A & B £35 per ticket. Valid for performances from Mon 7th Mar – Tue 8th Mar 2022

This UK premier production is directed by Mark Bell, director of the award winning The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and just like the game, it promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

