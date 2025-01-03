January sale on London theatre tickets
January sales may be dominated by the acquisition of consumables, but there are also experiences to be had, and London Theatre Direct is having a January Sale on a load of plays, pantos and musicals.
Most need booking within the next 10 days, for performances for the next month or so.
The Book of Mormon, the award-winning Broadway Musical from the creators of South Park.
From £25 – Exclusive prices
Valid Monday – Friday evening performances 6 January – 28 March 2025. Excluding 17-21 February 2025. Book by 12 January 2025.
Winner of Best New Musical 2022, Back To The Future The Musical is a trip back to 1955!
From £24 – SPECIAL PRICES
Valid Monday – Friday performances 6 January – 14 March 2025, Sunday 26 January 2025 and Sunday 2 February 2025. Excluding 17-21 February 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
The Tony-award-winning smash MJ The Musical has arrived at the Prince Edward Theatre!
From £25 – Exclusive prices
Valid Monday – Thursday performances 7 January – 13 February 2025 Book by 8 January 2025.
Here we go again! Don’t miss this smash hit featuring your favourite ABBA songs!
From £15 – Exclusive prices
Valid Monday – Friday performances 7 January – 13 February 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
Hit musical brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical
From £20 – Save up to 35%
Valid all performances 23 December 2024 – 28 February 2025. Excluding 17-23 February 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
She’s landed in the West End, dearie! Say a big helloooo to Mrs. Doubtfire!
From £31 – Save up to 41%
From £29.50 – SPECIAL PRICES
Valid Monday – Thursday evening performances 7 January – 13 February 2025 Book by 8 January 2025.
Roald Dahl’s darkly comic musical continues to wow West End audiences.
From £25 – Exclusive prices
Valid for Tuesday – Thursday evening performances 7 January – 13 February 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome has everything you could ever want!
From £48 – Save up to 28%
Valid for Wednesday , Thursday and Sunday performances 16 January – 9 March 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
Get in loser, we’re going to the West End!
From £31 – Save up to 36%
Valid Tuesday – Friday and Sunday performances 7 January – 28 February 2025 Excluding 17 – 23 February 2025 Book by 8 January 2025.
Sigourney Weaver stars in Jamie Lloyd’s The Tempest
From £35 – Exclusive prices
Valid all performances 18 December 2024 – 1 February 2025 Book by 19 January 2025.
Anything that can go wrong will, it’s all laughter Galore with The Play That Goes Wrong!
From £31 – Save up to 40%
Valid Tuesday – Friday and Sunday performances 5 January – 9 March 2025. Excluding 5 January 3pm and 14-23 February 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
Wilkommen to London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club!
From £37 – Exclusive prices
Valid Monday – Friday performances 20 December – 25 January 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
The “fascinating and timely” adaptation starring Tracy-Ann Oberman returns!
From £40 – Save up to 45%
Valid Monday – Friday performances 28 December 2024 – 24 January 2025 and Sunday 29 December 2024. Book by 8 January 2025.
John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play
Check-in to the world famous Fawlty Towers, a hotel experience like no other!
From £15 – Save up to 40%
Valid Tuesday – Thursday 6 – 30 January 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
What would happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button?
From £59.75 – Exclusive prices
Valid on selected Monday – Thursday performances 10 December 2024 – 23 January 2025. Book by 6 January 2025.
Bill Bailey amplifies his thoughts on how we might survive in this brave new world.
From £16 – Save up to 56%
Valid Monday – Thursday and Sunday performances 2 – 30 January 2025. Book by 30 January 2025.
This timeless tale of fashion, makeovers, and fashion takes us straight back to the 90s!
From £25 – Exclusive prices
Valid Monday – Thursday performances 17 February – 27 March 2025 and Friday 7 , 14 and 21 March 2025 Book by 8 January 2025.
Heartbreak never sounded so good!
From £37 – Save up to 40%
Valid on selected performances 20 December 2024 – 15 January 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
The ultimate page to stage adaptation!
From £13 – Save up to 39%
Valid for all performances 9 December 2024 – 5 January 2025. Book by 3 January 2025.
Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s story of post apocalyptic rebellion and passionate love
From £28 – Exclusive prices
Valid all performances 21 May – 7 June 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
The smash-hit musical returns and is sure to hit the spot.
From £30 – Save up to 35%
Valid on all performances 18 July – 29 August 2025, excluding Saturday matinees. Book by 8 January 2025.
You’ll want to go again and again and again!
From £35 – Save up to 70%
Valid Monday – Friday performances 16 December 2024 – 11 January 2025 Book by 8 January 2025.
Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas
An educational exploration into the mysteries of the festive season.
From £19 – Save up to 31%
Valid all performances 16 December 2024 – 4 January 2025. Book by 4 January 2025.
It’s a celebration of Christmas in the most wonderful, wildly funny and moving way you’ll ever see!
From £20 – Save up to 33%
Valid 19, 23, 27-30 December 2024 7pm performances and all performances 1-4 January 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
Two classics, one marvellous mystery. A Sherlock Carol returns to the Marylebone Theatre!
From £19 – Save up to 44%
Valid on Wednesday – Sunday evening performances 26 December 2024 – 5 January 2025 and 5 January matinee. Book by 5 January 2025.
Boogie on over to the ball this Christmas!
From £20 – Save up to 50%
Valid for all performances 18 December 2024 – 4 January 2025 Book by 4 January 2025.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
It’s not a myth the Smash-Hit film is making it’s London debut at The Other Palace.
From £32 – Save up to 36%
Valid Tuesday – Friday 7.30pm and Sunday 6pm performances 7 January – 27 March 2025. Excluding 14-23 February 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
Giselle, the haunting tale of innocence and betrayal, returns to the London Coliseum
From £35 – Save up to 42%
Valid for performances 15 – 18 January 2025 Book by 8 January 2025.
Jack and the Beanstalk – What a Whopper!
Because size matters…
From £20 – Save up to 46%
Valid Monday – Friday and Sunday performances 27 December 2024 – 9 January 2025. Book by 8 January 2025.
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical returns to London’s West End for a limited time only!
From £20 – Save up to 44%
Valid all performances 27 January – 31 March 2025 Book by 8 January 2025.
