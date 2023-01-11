Great Western Railway (GWR) is running a January sale on train tickets, with prices starting from just £5 each way.

Promotional ticket prices are available to buy from today until Tuesday 17th January, for travel on weekday services from Tuesday 17th January until Friday 31st March.

Example prices from London Paddington to:

Oxford from £5

Cheltenham Spa, or Gloucester from £17

Bath, or Bristol from £18

Cardiff from £27

Exeter from £27

Plymouth from £31

Penzance from £36

First Class Advance Single fares are also available.

The sale tickets are available from here.

(note, it’s usually cheaper to buy two single tickets on sale than an off-peak return ticket – and you might need to click on “show more single tickets” when selecting a time for your journey to get the sale price)

GWR Head of Sales and Marketing Richard Pennant-Jones said: “The winter period, especially after Christmas with the cold, dark mornings and dark, early evenings can be such a difficult time for so many. So why not give yourself something to look forward to and plan a weekend or trip away?

“The GWR network covers hundreds of the UK’s leading destinations and tourist attractions, so let us help inspire your next adventure.”