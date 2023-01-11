Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

Great Western Railway (GWR) is running a January sale on train tickets, with prices starting from just £5 each way.

Promotional ticket prices are available to buy from today until Tuesday 17th January, for travel on weekday services from Tuesday 17th January until Friday 31st March.

Example prices from London Paddington to:

  • Oxford from £5
  • Cheltenham Spa, or Gloucester from £17
  • Bath, or Bristol from £18
  • Cardiff from £27
  • Exeter from £27
  • Plymouth from £31
  • Penzance from £36

First Class Advance Single fares are also available.

The sale tickets are available from here.

(note, it’s usually cheaper to buy two single tickets on sale than an off-peak return ticket – and you might need to click on “show more single tickets” when selecting a time for your journey to get the sale price)

GWR route map

GWR Head of Sales and Marketing Richard Pennant-Jones said: “The winter period, especially after Christmas with the cold, dark mornings and dark, early evenings can be such a difficult time for so many. So why not give yourself something to look forward to and plan a weekend or trip away?

“The GWR network covers hundreds of the UK’s leading destinations and tourist attractions, so let us help inspire your next adventure.”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News