January half price sale on train tickets starts next week

Millions of half-price train tickets will go on sale next week across most of the UK’s train companies. Starting on Tuesday 14th, selected advance and off-peak fares will be offered up to half-price for travel between 17th January and 31st March 2025.

There are only a limited number of tickets, so passengers are being encouraged to snap up these deals quickly if they want to save more on their train fares.

This year’s rail sale returns after more than 600,000 tickets were sold in last year’s sale, worth £5.1 million in ticket sales for the industry and resulted in an extra 440,000 journeys taken by train.

The year’s rail sale will offer over 2 million discounted advance fares, which will be available on the individual train company websites and third-party sellers such as Trainline.

The sale starts on Tuesday 14th January and lasts until tickets are sold out, or 20th January, whichever is sooner.

Example fares during the rail sale