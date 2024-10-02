Inside the Serial Killer exhibition: Fascination meets revulsion under Waterloo station

The serial killer is a subject that both fascinates and revolts in equal measure, and now the vaults underneath Waterloo station are telling some of the most infamous stories.

As an exhibition, it’s mainly lots of display boards telling the story of the killer and their victims, usually with a few artifacts from the killer or the crime scene. The display boards are a sort of Trump cards display, with the details of each of the killers and more details about the victimes next to them.

It’s also a bit of a mix of factual exhibitions set alongside recreations of crime scenes straight out of horror stories, which did feel at times overly gratuitous and unnecessary. They will doubtless thrill the horror fans, though.

That’s the conflict in the exhibition, it’s both thrilling and repugnent. Serial killers are rarely simply mass murderers — of the US gun crime variety — but seem exceptionally… creative in their perversions and mental illnesses.

That’s probably part of the appeal of the topic, a fascination with the extremity of the murders combined with a nervous fear that most serial killers seem such nice people outwardly and you can never really know if your kindly neighbour isn’t actually quite so kindly after all.

The exhibition is predominantly USA-centric in the people it profiles, and it turns out that not only does the USA have the most (known) serial killers because it has a larger population, but it seems above average as a percentage of the population. Fortunately, the UK seems rather more mundane, so while some of our more notorious murderers are included, the British section is rather smaller.

My difficulty with the exhibition is probably tied in with the topic — and that it’s focused on the infamous serial killer, and the victims don’t get much of a mention. They’re here, often in red-tinted photos with just a name for information and nothing else.

I get it – people are rarely that interested in the victims, as the news reports clearly show, but they are the real story, and each serial killer leaves behind a swathe of devastated families in their wake. Minimising the victimes left me feeling the exhibition was a bit voyuristic and could have been more educational.

We also see how the killers are caught, which may offer a slightly reassuring finale to the exhibition.

For all my gripes, I can see why the exhibition has been put together and why they’ve gone for brick vaults as a venue with moody music playing throughout. They’re tapping into our undeniable fascination with the serial killer, and it’s going to be a very popular exhibition.

The exhibition, Serial Killer, is at The Vaults underneath Waterloo station until 5th January 2025.

