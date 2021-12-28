In Shadwell, there are two stations very close to each other, but separated by a busy and often quite dirty street. Plans have been announced by Tower Hamlets council to improve the area.

The plans will see the narrow pavements widened in places, although they still need to retain the loading bays for the local shops which has limited how much can be done. Widened pavements mean they have to repave the area, which is showing its years of neglect, so will start to look a lot smarter afterwards.

The biggest improvement to pedestrian safety though is likely to be the widening of the existing standard width pedestrian crossing so it can accommodate more people. And more realistically, as many people in the area start crossing the road before getting to it, the wider zebra-crossing should make getting across the road a bit safer.

Tower Hamlets says that over 7,000 people use the zebra crossing every day.

Directly outside the Overground station is a short road and loading bay, which will be pedestrianised, which will save people having to cross what is still a road to get to the Overground station.

Proposals also include improvements to street lighting around the DLR station and near Watney Market, new cycle stands and more greening and planting.

The street upgrades are part of a £1 million improvements package, the Shadwell Liveable Streets scheme, which will also see changes in the wider area to improve them for pedestrians.

Plans to move the two stations closer together have been looked at in the past, but the costs are prohibitive.