The late-running upgrade of Ilford station for the Elizabeth line has been completed, as a new ticket hall and lifts opened to the public.

The new ticket hall replaced an old entrance with a large pyramid-shaped roof from a 1980s rebuild which has been demolished and replaced with a much larger and more open ticket hall with more ticket barriers, and now lifts down to the platform. The opening of three new lifts provides step-free access to all platforms for the first time ever since the station’s opening in 1839.

The station rebuild has been beset with problems. The station sits on a bridge over the railway tracks, and during the works they found that the concrete floor for the old ticket hall had to be totally replaced instead of reused as it was badly deteriorated. Repairing it also cost £4 million on top of the original budget.

It’s not totally finished, as there’s external work by the council to complete on the pavement, and there’s a rather messy join between the new pavement and the road surface at the pedestrian crossing that needs cleaning up.

The opening of Ilford station’s new entrance building represents the significant completion of all major station upgrade work by Network Rail for the Crossrail project in east and west London. These completed station upgrades include new and refurbished ticket hall entrances and offices, new lifts, platform extensions, new and refurbished footbridges, a bay platform at Shenfield and a complete rebuild of the station at Abbey Wood in south-east London.

Network Rail’s contractor, VolkerFitzPatrick built the new entrance building and lifts at Ilford station. Network Rail’s framework contractor, J Murphy and Sons completed deck repairs to the existing road bridge structure earlier in 2022.