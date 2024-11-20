Ikea opening an exhibition about its famous blue bag

One of the telltale signs that a Londoner is moving home is a blue Ikea bag filled with their possessions, and now Ikea is opening an exhibition all about that famous blue bag.

Meaning ‘to freight’ in Swedish, the FRAKTA bag was originally designed over three decades ago to help customers carry their purchases. Somehow, it has become more than just a shopping bag for carrying tea lights and meatballs and has become rather iconic, thanks frankly to its near indistructability and Tardis-like capacity to swallow an entire household’s worth of possessions.

Ikea suggests that nearly half of UK households (45%) own one, and many (31%) have kept theirs for over five years.

It’s also unbelievably cheap — at just 75p.

Ikea is now going to open an exhibition all about the blue bag — which will be based next to their forthcoming Oxford Street store next to Oxford Circus.

The exhibition, Hus of FRAKTA will be open from 28th November 2024 until March 2025 and will be free to visit.

The exhibition will be open from 11am to 8pm daily except Sundays, when it is open from 12pm to 6pm.