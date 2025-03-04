IKEA blue bag exhibition closing later this month

You have a few weeks left to walk into a blue-clad room next to Oxford Circus, where IKEA is currently holding a blue bag exhibition.

An exhibition about IKEA’s famous blue bag is a bit odd, but in a sort of nice way, and the main selling point is less the exhibition than the chance to get a personalised blue bag with your initials on it. You pay the standard 50p or 75p for the blue bag, and then, if you’re a member of the IKEA loyalty scheme, the customisation is free — otherwise, it’s £3 for the letters to be glued on.

There’s a small shop at the back, and do press the “press here” button in an alcove to get something free.

When it opened, IKEA said it would close in March 2025, and a member of staff confirmed to me that they expect the exhibition to close on Sunday 23rd March.

The Hus of Frakta exhibition, at the future Oxford Street IKEA store, is open from 11am to 8pm daily except Sundays, when it is open from 12pm to 6pm.