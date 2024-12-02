HS2’s TBMs are about to start tunnelling towards Euston
The two giant tunnel boring machines that will soon dig the HS2 rail tunnels between Euston and Old Oak Common are now being assembled ahead of tunnelling starting next year.
The tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are like underground factories, excavating the tunnels using a turning cutterhead, lining them with pre-cast concrete tunnel segments, grouting them into place before moving forward at an average speed of 16 metres per day. Teams work around the clock below ground on the along with teams on the surface supporting them.
Once they start digging, starting at Old Oak Common, they are expected to take around one and a half years to reach Euston station.
In keeping with tradition, the TBMs have been given female names after prominent women in history. One machine is called Karen after Karen Harrison, the first female train driver in the UK who was based out of Old Oak Common depot. The second is named Madeleine, after Madeleine Nobbs, the former president of the Women’s Engineering Society.
The announcement about the TBMs comes on the day that Mark Wild joins HS2 as the company’s new chief executive. Mark Wild was the man who took over the Crossrail project when it ran into the ground and led it through to its opening date.
Rail Minister Lord Hendy said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mark Wild to HS2 and look forward to working with him to successfully deliver Britain’s largest rail project sensibly and efficiently for the benefit of passengers and taxpayers.
“The sheer scale of the progress at Old Oak Common – and the benefits we will realise from taking HS2 to Euston, as confirmed in the Budget – reminds us that this is a once-in-a-generation project. HS2 will not only improve transport links for millions but unlock huge potential for growth, jobs and regeneration right across the country.”
Once the tunnel to Euston has been dug, the machines will complete their journeys underground, and the outer can of the machine will be left to form part of the tunnel. The mechanical components of the TBMs will be pulled back through the 4.5-mile tunnel and disassembled.
The approach to Euston will be completed by spray concrete lined tunnels which will then transition into three tunnels, which will enable trains to be fed into and from platforms at Euston station.
However, the final plans for the future HS2 terminus station at Euston are still under review.
Building the tunnel is the single act most likely to unlock the investment of rebuilding around Euston, and breaks the deadlock.
Starting ASAP also minimises tunnelling cost & risk, as well as rework on the Elizabeth line to deal with NOT being done.
Rather than reversing, logically the TBMs would continue from Euston to Clapham Junction – so starting Crossrail2 as a cheaper simpler shuttle between them. But doubtless it’s not so simple.
Not to mention the several billion in extra cost.
Given the apparent £8bn price tag of terminating in Euston @Ian, perhaps building a minimal through stop and projecting the TBMs forward might even be cheaper?
All you’re doing then is shifting the the entire cost of the terminus station to somewhere else, while also adding the cost of a through station at Euston.
So at a time when they want to get costs down, people keep wanting to increase them.
Genuine question: if the tunnelling is completed by 2027, why is HS2 to Euston not expected to be up and running until the second half of the 2030’s? Fitting out and testing won’t take that long, surely? Or is it that the tunnels will be dug, and then left until the money’s been found to fit them out and complete the station?
I guess it depends a lot upon how long the current government procrastinate over what to do with Euston station, and how much funding they allocate it.
Arguably the government should revert to the original plan of building the HS2 station in two stages, rather the revised plan of building it in one stage. Provided that land/space was secured for the second phase.
This would allow ‘phase 1’ to be built immediately for the HS2 trains to Birmingham, with the space for ‘phase 2’ potentially being temporarily leased out until they were ready to commence work on that part.
Thank you Keith. Doesn’t seem like the government want to revisit the rest of the HS2 questions till much later in the parliament, so I doubt we’ll get a quick resolution on Euston. But at least the tunnels are being dug.
Once again, massive investment in London rail infrastructure whilst those of us living north of the M25 receive very little.Nothing changes.
Most of the line is OUTSIDE of London.
Significant sums of money are being spent on stations and train facilities OUTSIDE OF LONDON.
Significant contracts have been awarded to businesses OUTSIDE OF LONDON
And the Easter and Western legs have been cancelled OUTSIDE OF LONDON.
That still leaves about three quarters of the railway outside London.