HS2’s Old Oak Common station could boost local economy by £10 billion over a decade

The opening of the HS2 station at Old Oak Common could boost the local economy by £10 billion over a decade, according to a HS2 commissioned report.

The area has been previously described as west London’s equivalent of Stratford, minus the Olympics, where a large transport hub drives regeneration of a previously light-industry dominated landscape.

According to the report, planning applications in the 1.5-mile radius around the station site have increased by 22% since Royal Assent for the HS2 railway was granted in 2017. As the report notes, that itself is not unusual for this part of West London, but the value of the projects in the Old Oak Common area roughly trippled after HS2 was approved – from £44 million to £133 million.

The total value of the planning applications submitted is already £3.41 billion over seven years—an increase of 325% from the previous seven-year period.

A lot of that will be due to densification, as smaller projects that might have been built are replaced with much larger and taller buildings, capitalising on the future transport link. Planning applications submitted after HS2 was approved include the provision of 30,893 homes, compared to just 7,903 homes in the planning applications submitted in the equivalent period before 2017.

The analysis also projects that HS2 will support the generation of over 22,000 new homes and almost 19,000 new jobs in the local area.

In all, it shows that the volume and value of investment and regeneration projects close to Old Oak Common has grown comparatively quicker since 2017 compared with the seven years previously and the equivalent seen in other parts of west London.

The study, carried out by the consultancy Arcadis, said that the promise of the new station had “galvanised investors, boosting confidence in the positive legacy high speed rail will create locally.”

The report yet again underlines the extent to which new infrastructure in the UK can act as a catalyst for economic growth. This follows the publication of an earlier report released last year which showed a similar boost to the local economy in the West Midlands generated by the pending arrival of two new HS2 stations and the railway’s control centre in the region.

Rail Minister Peter, Lord Hendy: “This research demonstrates that the construction of HS2 is driving transformational regeneration around the new station at Old Oak Common, with substantial benefits for local people and new opportunities for businesses.

“This is exactly what investment in major infrastructure projects can do – not only will HS2 improve connectivity between London and Birmingham and beyond, but it’s also creating high-skilled jobs, boosting housing and stimulating long-term economic growth.”

The research, conducted by Arcadis, is based on planning applications made both before and after HS2 received parliamentary approval in 2017. Any benefits that would likely have happened without HS2’s arrival, and development that is likely to have displaced from other areas, has been removed from the analysis to give a clearer picture of regeneration and investment activity that can be directly linked to HS2.

The first section of the railway, between Birmingham Curzon Street and Old Oak Common, in west London, is forecast to open between 2029 and 2033.

When it opens, Old Oak Common will be the temporary terminus, with an eventual intention to extend the line to Euston in central London. However, Old Oak Common will remain a “super hub” with 14 platforms connecting HS2, GWR, and Elizabeth line services. It will also have close links to the London Overground and a future option for Chiltern Railways to be added.

The full report is here.