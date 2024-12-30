HS2’s new CEO calls for full reset to deal with cost challenges

The HS2 railway project is still facing significant challenges, especially over costs, its new CEO, Mark Wild, says in an end-of-year update on progress.

Mark Wild, who previously took over the Crossrail project when it hit problems, joined HS2 at the start of this month and is now leading a wide-ranging review of the programme, which will report next year. That review will, in their words, “lead to a full reset of HS2 in due course, with renewed certainty being provided to government over cost and schedule.”

Mark Wild said: “HS2 represents a significant investment in Britain’s future and in the last month I’ve been inspired by the hugely impressive feats of civil engineering taking shape right along the route. New railways provide better journeys and they boost economic growth by fuelling investment in communities and businesses.

“The prize is clear. However, the programme is in a very serious situation that requires a fundamental reset to enable it to be delivered to the lowest feasible cost. I am committed to delivering this reset over the coming year to ensure the railway can be brought into service safely and efficiently.”

At the moment, more than 31,000 people are employed on the programme, and 350 active construction sites are along the route’s length.

Just over two-thirds of the twin-bore tunnels have been excavated to date, representing 38 of the 55 miles being built for the railway and five out of 12 tunnel drives have been completed in full.

In addition, nearly 60% of the earthworks for the railway’s cuttings, embankments, stations and landscaping have been completed, including work to clear and prepare the site for the new Birmingham station.

Additionally, work has started on the construction of 158 out of 227 viaducts and bridges – 70% – with 13 already built. In September, HS2 completed the deck of the 2.1-mile Colne Valley Viaduct in west London.

In the year ahead, HS2 also expects to pass a series of major construction milestones. This includes the completion of: