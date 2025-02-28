HS2 is a “casebook example of how not to run a project” – Parliamentary report claims

Ongoing uncertainty about how Euston station will be built is a major problem for the HS2 railway, according to a Parliamentary report into the railway project.

The Public Accounts Committee’s latest report into the railway described the project as a “casebook example of how not to run a major project.” The report said it was unacceptable that more than a decade into the programme, they “still do not know what it will cost, what the final scope will be, when it will finally be completed or what benefits it will deliver.”

The committee, made up of MPs, also said that the Department for Transport and HS2 can’t even agree on how much Phase 1 will cost, with substantially different figures from both organisations. Part of the problem is that the contracts were often issued on a “cost plus” basis, which means HS2 is not setting the cost of projects but is reliant on its contractors’ decisions, which it has limited visibility of.

The report bluntly admits that the existing budget, set in 2019, is no longer viable.

They want the cost estimates to be reissued at current prices — although politically, that’s fraught as it means there will be headlines claiming that HS2’s costs have risen by £X billion, when in fact they haven’t changed at all. All that would have changed is that the headline amount adjusted for inflation would be in 2025 numbers instead of 2019 numbers. But it would also be much more honest.

For stalled Euston station, the report says that its unclear how acheivable the current plan to find a private company to build the station is. The DfT is also said to still be lacking a plan for the HS2 and Network Rail stations, the oversite developments and the rebuilding of the tube station. The DfT expects to make a final decision about how it will deliver Euston station by early next year, and discussions are ongoing about whether the development company will be led by Camden Council or the Mayor of London.

As the report notes, the delays mean that local businesses, residents and passengers will continue to face significant disruption at Euston for many years to come.

Unsurprisingly, the now infamous bat tunnel is criticised in the report, with the committee concluding that the project did not strike the right balance between protecting the landscape and wildlife and the burden this places on taxpayers. Whether HS2 could have avoided the costs, though, does seem mired in arguments about whether a specific species of bat needed protecting at all and whether the many vested interests involved would have accepted a compromise.

The government recently indicated that it will review how to manage the conflicting interests of man and nature more affordably in the future.

Looking forward, HS2’s newish CEO, Mark Wild has said that HS2 requires a reset — much as he did when he took over the delayed Crossrail project — but the Committee report said that the “fact that another reset is now needed less than five years later points to a failure of governance and oversight.”

Throughout the report, both HS2 and the Department for Transport are criticised, and the DfT especially cited for lacking the experience and skills to oversee the project from their side.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, Chair of the Committee, said: “Our Committee has not made recommendations in our report on delivering better outcomes for HS2’s future passengers. We are long past that point. It is time to deal with HS2 as what it is – a cautionary tale that should be studied by future Governments in how not to run a major project. We are sceptical of Government’s ability to successfully deliver even a curtailed scheme, one which we already know will on its face bring very poor value for money. The question has instead become: what possible benefit can the Government now salvage for the taxpayer, from a mess that presents real risks to the UK’s overall reputation?”

However, a small glimmer of hope for London is the DfT’s admission that its policy of agreeing annual budget settlements was really poor for long-term infrastructure delivery. Transport for London (TfL) has repeatedly made the argument that when planning long-term upgrade projects — annual settlements drive up costs, and a long-term settlement would be better value for the taxpayer. Maybe one of the lessons from HS2 could be that TfL (and all regional transport bodies) benefit from longer term thinking at central government.

The full report is here.