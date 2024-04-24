The new King Charles III banknotes will start appearing in shops and banks from early June onwards, but if you want to guarantee getting your hands on the first banknotes as soon as they are released, you can.

There are two ways of getting your hand on the first of the new banknotes.

The Postal Option

You can send some banknotes to the Bank of England using their postal replacement banknote service, and they will ensure that your replacements will have the face of the King, not the late Queen on them.

This service will be available from 5th to 30th June 2024, and the exchanged notes can only be sent to a UK address.

The form that needs to be filled in will be available on the Bank of England website from 29th May 2024, and any applications using that form received before 5th June will be held for dispatch until 5th June to ensure you get King Charles III issued notes.

A limit of £300 per customer applies.

In-person

Postal is fine, but how much more of an experience would it be to go to the Bank of England and get the new banknotes in person? However, with lots of people wanting to have “first day issue” banknotes, it’s likely there will be quite a long queue.

If you don’t mind queuing, you will need to bring some original photo ID and proof of address for your permanent residence, fill in a form on the day, and they will then swap your banknotes for you.

The Bank of England Counter will be issuing King Charles III notes on the day they go into general circulation — Wednesday 5th June. Due to demand, they expect that if you haven’t been seen by 12 noon, then you might not be on the day, but you can come back on the 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th of June, where they will exchange your old notes for new ones.

The same limit of £300 per person applies.

Also, they expect high volumes of customers over the period, so they are encouraging people to use the postal service if possible.

However, if you’re really determined to get the new banknotes in person from the actual Bank that issues them, and don’t mind queuing, you could be amongst the first people to get your hands of the first public issue of English banknotes to carry a King’s head on them.

The banknotes are also on display inside the Bank of England museum at the moment. The museum is free to visit and open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm (excluding Bank Holidays), and late until 8pm (last entry 7.30pm) every third Thursday of the month.

And finally, there’s still time to enter the ballot to buy a set of early release banknotes.