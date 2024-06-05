Although issued today, it’ll take ages to see a new King Charles III banknote in the shops and pubs, but if you are so minded, you can skip the wait and get some new notes in person from the Bank of England.

The Bank of England maintains a counter service inside its grand building, which is normally open when people want to swap worn-out banknotes for fresh ones. However, for the next few days, they’re issuing King Charles III banknotes.

It’s also a very easy process.

Just get some banknotes – they don’t need to be worn out, as mine came from a cash machine yesterday.

Get some ID — officially they ask for proof of address plus a passport or driver’s license. However, to speed things up for the next few days, they’ve set a limit of £300 on how many banknotes can be exchanged at the bank so that they don’t need to perform any money laundering validation checks.

So take ID as thems the rules and there’s always a chance they might ask for it, but in practice, they aren’t checking ID for people requesting CRIII banknotes.

This morning, they even opened the doors early, and once through the usual security check, which is very distracting as you’re actually looking at the grand interior of the bank that you can just about see through the door, and then off to the counter.

Sadly, the counter is right next to the entrance, so no chance to go off for a wander down the grand halls.

The counter service room is rather humbler than the halls and looks like you might expect a bank counter to look like at any general high street bank. Once in, hand over your old notes, and they’ll ask what denominations you want back — the same please! And off you go.

A tip, as you leave, just before the open doors, look right at the closed door — and see the impressive locking mechanism still in place.

Swapping, in my case, just £35 of old banknotes for new ones is a bit silly, but it’s the first day of issue, and I can at least say I have been into the Bank of England counter service room – which is not somewhere many people can say they have ever had a need to visit.

It’s a bit of fun, and you can show off your new King Charles III banknotes to friends and family, probably a few months before they see one in a shop.

The Bank of England counter will swap old QEII banknotes for new CRIII equivalents for the next five days — so Wed-Fri and Mon & Tue 5th to 11th June inclusive — then they revert to standard operations and will be clearing out the remainder of their old QEII banknotes.

The Bank of England counter is open from 9.30am to 3pm. Last entry at 2.45pm.



You can also swap banknotes by post, at some post offices and some high street banks (details here), but it’s much more fun to do this at the Bank of England itself.

The old banknotes will be in circulation for a number of years to come, and longer than they used to when banknote designs change. That’s because the modern polymer-based banknotes last much longer than the old paper notes, so don’t need replacing as often. An old paper-based £5 banknote was rated to last at least six months, whereas the polymer notes should last at least two years. In practice, they last even longer, but that was the minimum they were required to be able to survive being handled by our grubby hands.

However, because less cash is handled in daily life, banknotes experience less wear and tear, so they last even longer than previously expected.

So you’ll probably see some QEII banknotes around for the next few years to come, but if you want to, you can have their replacements from today.