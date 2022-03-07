Resuming in April, tours of the medieval Charterhouse at Barbican and its private gardens will be resuming.

Apart from the cluster of stone houses and gardens to visit, there is also the Great Chamber — originally built by Edward North in the 1540s, and referred to as the “Throne Room” after both Elizabeth I and James I held their Privy Councils there before entering London to be crowned. The Great Chamber was recently restored and improved to undo some of the post WW2 changes that were made. The room feels grander now with the darker walls, clever ceiling uplights and ornate paintings.

The tours take in the rest of the Charterhouse, including the Great Hall, now a dining hall for the Brothers who live there, the remains of the cloisters, the chapel and the old library.

They then take in the gardens which are normally only open to the Brothers living in the estate. The tour will include a talk with members of the gardening team to hear more about nurturing the gardens.

The tours take place on Wednesday mornings, last just under 2 hours and cost £30 per person. The tours can be booked from here.