Hounslow Council supports West London Orbital railway plans with £714,000 investment
Hounslow Council has allocated an additional £714,000 to the project team developing plans for the West London Orbital railway, which, if built, will link Hounslow with Hendon via Old Oak Common. The allocation will fund the planning and development currently underway to prepare for a formal funding bid with Transport for London (TfL) for the line’s construction.
The cost of opening the railway was estimated at around £250-£300 million in 2017, but that has risen sharply since then, so it may be in the region of £600 million now. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has previously said a decision on whether to request a Transport & Works Act Order for the scheme could be made in the late 2020s – which would allow the line to open in the 2030s.
In the meantime, work needs to progress to get the documentation ready for that moment, hence the additional funding for the team working on the project.
The funding was approved this week at Hounslow Council’s cabinet meeting, which also approved the ‘Infrastructure Funding Statement’, setting out how and where Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and S106 funding has been collected and will be spent across the borough.
The CIL funds — collected from new developments in Hounslow and worth nearly £10 million — will be spent on a range of local improvements to greenspaces, schools, healthcare, and local transport services.
Cllr Tom Bruce, Cabinet Member for Assets, Regeneration and Development, emphasised the direct benefits of these investments. He said “These are tangible, impactful investments in local improvements that really matter to residents. Funded by CIL money received from new development in Hounslow, they enhance our communities and the lives of people across the borough. Additionally, these projects make Hounslow more attractive to further investment, creating a virtuous cycle of growth, job creation, and sustained high-quality living environments which is part of our wider Opportunity Hounslow Business Case for Growth.”
Strategic CIL allocation
|Project description
|Value of allocation
|Transport
|Phase 3 Feltham Major Scheme, Hounslow Road Footbridge
|£482,000
|CLS Saxon Avenue, Feltham Local Safety Scheme/Junction Improvement
|£211,000
|CLS Vicarage Farm Road, Springwell School, Heston Local Safety Scheme
|£90,000
|Crane Valley Cycling Improvements, Section Scheme 219
|£79,000
|CLS Wellington Road, Hounslow Road Bus Stop Accessibility Scheme
|£77,000
|CLS Augustus Close, The Ham Brentford Pedestrian Accessibility Scheme
|£58,0000
|Green Space
|Dukes Meadows Boathouse
|£2,482,000
|Hanworth Park Master Plan
|£1,708,000
|Nature Recovery Projects
|£850,000
|Hounslow Heath Master Plan
|£707,000
|Crane Valley Master Plan
|£633,000
|Duke Meadows Park Improvements
|£400,000
|Farnell Road Natural Play Area Improvements
|£351,000
|Beaversfield Park Masterplan
|£318,709
|Dukes Meadows Footbridge
|£228,000
|LGF ‐ Redlees Park Play Area Improvements
|£100,000
|Access Improvement and Urban Greening
|£97,000
|Education
|Adult Education move to Hounslow House
|£718,000
|Crane Park Lighting Replacement inc Asbestos Removal 19‐20
|£143,000
|Leisure
|Heston Leisure Campus
|£188,000
External Partner Organisation allocations
|Project description
|Value of allocation
|Transport
|West London Orbital: WLA
|£714,000
|Health
|Heart of Hounslow Health Centre.: NHS Northwest London ICB
|£524,000
|WMUH Masterplan Chelsea &Westminster NHS Hospital Foundation Trust
|£125,000
|Other
|Cedar Yard Community and Creative Campus‐ Learning Hub: CH>
|£400,000
