Hounslow Council supports West London Orbital railway plans with £714,000 investment

Hounslow Council has allocated an additional £714,000 to the project team developing plans for the West London Orbital railway, which, if built, will link Hounslow with Hendon via Old Oak Common. The allocation will fund the planning and development currently underway to prepare for a formal funding bid with Transport for London (TfL) for the line’s construction.

The cost of opening the railway was estimated at around £250-£300 million in 2017, but that has risen sharply since then, so it may be in the region of £600 million now. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has previously said a decision on whether to request a Transport & Works Act Order for the scheme could be made in the late 2020s – which would allow the line to open in the 2030s.

In the meantime, work needs to progress to get the documentation ready for that moment, hence the additional funding for the team working on the project.

The funding was approved this week at Hounslow Council’s cabinet meeting, which also approved the ‘Infrastructure Funding Statement’, setting out how and where Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and S106 funding has been collected and will be spent across the borough.

The CIL funds — collected from new developments in Hounslow and worth nearly £10 million — will be spent on a range of local improvements to greenspaces, schools, healthcare, and local transport services.

Cllr Tom Bruce, Cabinet Member for Assets, Regeneration and Development, emphasised the direct benefits of these investments. He said “These are tangible, impactful investments in local improvements that really matter to residents. Funded by CIL money received from new development in Hounslow, they enhance our communities and the lives of people across the borough. Additionally, these projects make Hounslow more attractive to further investment, creating a virtuous cycle of growth, job creation, and sustained high-quality living environments which is part of our wider Opportunity Hounslow Business Case for Growth.”

Strategic CIL allocation

Project description Value of allocation Transport Phase 3 Feltham Major Scheme, Hounslow Road Footbridge £482,000 CLS Saxon Avenue, Feltham Local Safety Scheme/Junction Improvement £211,000 CLS Vicarage Farm Road, Springwell School, Heston Local Safety Scheme £90,000 Crane Valley Cycling Improvements, Section Scheme 219 £79,000 CLS Wellington Road, Hounslow Road Bus Stop Accessibility Scheme £77,000 CLS Augustus Close, The Ham Brentford Pedestrian Accessibility Scheme £58,0000 Green Space Dukes Meadows Boathouse £2,482,000 Hanworth Park Master Plan £1,708,000 Nature Recovery Projects £850,000 Hounslow Heath Master Plan £707,000 Crane Valley Master Plan £633,000 Duke Meadows Park Improvements £400,000 Farnell Road Natural Play Area Improvements £351,000 Beaversfield Park Masterplan £318,709 Dukes Meadows Footbridge £228,000 LGF ‐ Redlees Park Play Area Improvements £100,000 Access Improvement and Urban Greening £97,000 Education Adult Education move to Hounslow House £718,000 Crane Park Lighting Replacement inc Asbestos Removal 19‐20 £143,000 Leisure Heston Leisure Campus £188,000

External Partner Organisation allocations