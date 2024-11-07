Heat from tube tunnels could warm city offices in £1 billion network

The heat from the London Underground could warm offices and buildings across central London, as plans for a £1 billion heat network have been announced.

The Westminster-based heat network could span from Victoria in the west to Fleet Street in the east, covering large parts of Pimlico, Whitehall, and Strand. Once built, a network of underground, insulated pipes filled with hot water will pump heat around the city.

At the moment, the specifics of the network haven’t been announced, but the likely outcome is the network of hot water pipes being topped up with heat extracted or created in a number of locations around the city. That could be a mix of power plants in some places, topped by sources where existing heat supplies exist — such as London Underground ventilation shafts, such as at Bunhill, or they suggest heat from the River Thames or the sewers.

The South Westminster Area Network (SWAN) was brought to life by the Department for Energy Security, Net Zero, and Westminster City Council. To deliver the network, they have brought in the SWAN Partnership, a joint venture between Hemiko and Vital Energi, two heat network developers.

The SWAN Partnership will fund, build, and operate the heat network. It plans to invest £100m within 3 years, £500m within 10 years, and £1bn by 2050 in what will become one of the UK’s biggest heat networks.

Over time, the heat network is expected to save 75,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, (equivalent to removing 40,000 cars from the road).

It is not yet known who will join this heat network, but Project SWAN could serve landmark buildings like the Houses of Parliament and the National Gallery alongside buildings owned by Westminster City Council and the Government.

Construction of SWAN is due to start in 2026.