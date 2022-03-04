For four days over Easter, there will be regular horse and carriage rides for the public through Bushey Park in southwest London.

On the trips, Shire horses from Operation Centaur will haul a Charabanc for passengers to sit in, a replica of those that used to arrive at Bushy daily, on their way to Hampton Court Palace. Queen Victoria was the first monarch to open the Palace to visitors, and these charabancs were the vehicle of choice to arrive at Hampton Court.

The 25-minute rides take place on the half-hour from 10:30am to 2:30pm between Good Friday and Easter Monday (15th – 18th April). The rides of £15 per person, and can be booked here.

You should meet at The Pheasantry car park TW11 0EQ