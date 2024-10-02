Holborn Viaduct becomes a canvas for public artwork
Flyers for Trade nightclub at Turnmills, prints from old books, and photos of lost London have been mixed to form a temporary public work of art in Holborn.
The art lines a building site, where a new office development is going up, and an artist, Harold Offeh was commissioned to create this long walkway covered in history.
According to the sign on the display, Offeh developed the main design through photography, scanning and digital collage. He also invited 12 people to contribute to the design through a series of print workshops.
There were also walking trips around the local area where people took rubbings from the stones and photographs of the buildings.
The resulting artwork shows off a combination of history and cultural landmarks.
It’s a pleasing way of covering up a building site, and it’s one that many more building sites should adopt. The display will be on the Holborn Viaduct in central London until the construction work is completed.
