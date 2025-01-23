HMS Wellington will reopen to the public later this year following restoration work

HMS Wellington, the WWII ship moored next to the Thames Embankment in central London, will reopen to the public later this year after it secured a Lottery grant for restoration work.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded £225,000 to help secure the future of HMS Wellington, the last surviving dedicated Battle of the Atlantic convoy escort in the UK. Wellington survives today as she was bought by the Honourable Company of Master Mariners in 1947 and moved to Temple Stairs where she has been tere ever since.

Since April 2023, the Wellington Trust has been working on a revitalisation project and new business model to secure her physical and financial future. Without this funding from the Heritage Fund, she would be lost forever, and her stories would be untold.

The funding will help secure the ship’s future, and they plan to reopen the ship to the public later this year so many can learn of the unique story of HMS Wellington.

The ship had been open occasionally in the past but closed in 2023 when problems were found with the ship. At the same time, the Livery Company that had occupied the vessel moved out, which affected its finances.

Chairman of the Wellington Trust, Dominic Tweddle commented on the award of this generous grant: “We are so pleased to receive this grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund. It means a great deal to us. The award of this grant enables us to continue implementing the HMS Wellington Revitalisation Project. Expanding access to wider communities and developing a broad range of activities onboard will ultimately lead to the Trust becoming financially self-sustaining, so we can conserve this important vessel for all to enjoy. And learn from. There is a lot to the Wellington story, and we look forward to welcoming many more people onboard in the future, thanks to the National Lottery players.”

There is also a fundraiser campaign to raise the rest of the funds needed for restoration – details here.