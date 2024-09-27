Historic WWII bunker faces demolition for new hotel

A WWII command bunker could be demolished and replaced with a hotel, if planning permission is granted to the building’s owner.

Known as the Oxgate Admiralty Citadel, the deep level bunker was built between 1937 and 1940 as a command bunker for the Royal Navy as a backup in case they needed to evacuate their Whitehall bunker.

North London was used for several reserve bunkers, with Paddock, a fairly modest walk away in Dollis Hill, serving as the reserve Cabinet War Room, while the Air Ministry had a bunker in Harrow. In the end, none of them were needed, as the enemy bombers never managed to destroy the Whitehall sites, so after the war, the bunkers were reused for non-military purposes.

The bunker at Oxgate is both easy to find and hidden — as it’s underneath a 1930s office block built on the corner of Oxgate Lane, close to Staples Corner. Above ground, there’s a very classic office block from the era, which has the look of having been empty for many years. In fact, the last time I saw an occupant there was a decade ago, in 2012.

It’s not an unappealing building in itself, with the GR IV monogram above the main door and its stone surrounds and detailing. A few signs dotted around give hints as to its post-war usage, such as the H&S Executive, although the upper basement was used as a carpet warehouse for much of the recent years.

It’s what was below that which was secret — as there was a deeper basement, and that was the war bunker.

Today, the bunker survives, which is not a surprise as it was made of very heavily reinforced concrete. However, it lacks many of the original fittings and equipment that would have been installed during WWII. It mainly suffered from the same problem all the deep bunkers suffered from – water leaking into and rotting anything that had been left there when the war ended.

Candidly, while the structure is historically important, it’s also a rather plain concrete box with some very thick walls and not much else to say for it, so demolition would be disappointing but hard to argue against. So long as it’s fully recorded so that future historians have all the information they can about the physical structure, that would be about the best outcome for the bunker.

Personally, I am probably more irked by the loss of the rather nice surface building, which the developer wants to replace with a tall hotel building.

If Brent Council approves the planning application, it would be nice if a planning clause required public access to the bunker before demolition so the public can see the space as it survives today. It’s easy to get to these days – being a few minutes walk from the newish Brent Cross West station on Thameslink.

Images of the bunker, as it was in 2001, are available here (click on the tab at the top of the article).