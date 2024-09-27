Historic WWII bunker faces demolition for new hotel
A WWII command bunker could be demolished and replaced with a hotel, if planning permission is granted to the building’s owner.
Known as the Oxgate Admiralty Citadel, the deep level bunker was built between 1937 and 1940 as a command bunker for the Royal Navy as a backup in case they needed to evacuate their Whitehall bunker.
North London was used for several reserve bunkers, with Paddock, a fairly modest walk away in Dollis Hill, serving as the reserve Cabinet War Room, while the Air Ministry had a bunker in Harrow. In the end, none of them were needed, as the enemy bombers never managed to destroy the Whitehall sites, so after the war, the bunkers were reused for non-military purposes.
The bunker at Oxgate is both easy to find and hidden — as it’s underneath a 1930s office block built on the corner of Oxgate Lane, close to Staples Corner. Above ground, there’s a very classic office block from the era, which has the look of having been empty for many years. In fact, the last time I saw an occupant there was a decade ago, in 2012.
It’s not an unappealing building in itself, with the GR IV monogram above the main door and its stone surrounds and detailing. A few signs dotted around give hints as to its post-war usage, such as the H&S Executive, although the upper basement was used as a carpet warehouse for much of the recent years.
It’s what was below that which was secret — as there was a deeper basement, and that was the war bunker.
Today, the bunker survives, which is not a surprise as it was made of very heavily reinforced concrete. However, it lacks many of the original fittings and equipment that would have been installed during WWII. It mainly suffered from the same problem all the deep bunkers suffered from – water leaking into and rotting anything that had been left there when the war ended.
Candidly, while the structure is historically important, it’s also a rather plain concrete box with some very thick walls and not much else to say for it, so demolition would be disappointing but hard to argue against. So long as it’s fully recorded so that future historians have all the information they can about the physical structure, that would be about the best outcome for the bunker.
Personally, I am probably more irked by the loss of the rather nice surface building, which the developer wants to replace with a tall hotel building.
If Brent Council approves the planning application, it would be nice if a planning clause required public access to the bunker before demolition so the public can see the space as it survives today. It’s easy to get to these days – being a few minutes walk from the newish Brent Cross West station on Thameslink.
Images of the bunker, as it was in 2001, are available here (click on the tab at the top of the article).
There’s also the bunker of what was RAF harrow, a non flying base, under vacant ground next to harrow crown court
I’ve only listed the Whitehall reserve bunkers – there were LOADS of non-whitehall bunkers dotted around the place.
Is the Harrow Citadel under the Kodak Works carpark still there? There is now housing on that site.
It would be nice if the existing frontage could be incorporated into the new building.
Sure, it’s not as if London needs social housing for the 350,000 on waiting lists. And goodness knows, we need more, and more tourists – I know this because politicins keep saying so.
I think you mean George VI.
I doubt if the cipher above the door is “GRIV”. The style of the building isn’t really Georgian. Much more likely to be GRVI – after all George the Sixth was King during WW2.
The surface building is rather blocky but could it not be reused and intelligently expanded for housing e.g. adding one floor? As mentioned the new station is nearby. And the area seems an odd choice for a hotel.
I agree with Andy – social housing would be much more useful than yet another hotel.
Neo- or Interwar-Georgian architecture – especially when on a modest scale so occupying a valuable site- is very vulnerable to redevelopment like this, not least when buildings have been left to decay so they hardly look their best.
The style is especially important for giving identity to growing suburbs, where libraries, police stations and other public sevices were routinely housed in this way.
There’s an excellent Historic Englad book: https://historicengland.org.uk/images-books/publications/neo-georgian-architecture-1880-1970/
What a shame. Another historic building possibly lost to a non descript hotel
Sandwiched between low rent industrial units, a data centre, the dual carriageway and homesense with only rail connections. Not a great location for a hotel, but I guess this will be bargin-bin accommodation for Wembley fans and similar.
Personally the underground damp water filled bunker would without modernization, be better used as Government offices for Ministers and staff .
What about the council and national lottery buying it and making it into a skatepark without touching the building!?
I think you mean George V1 above the door, not George 1V
I wonder if this building was an inspiration for Oliver Harris’s book ‘Deep Shelter’, the main character Nick Belsey, a jaded Detective Constable, stumbles on the place in a pretty thrilling chase scene.