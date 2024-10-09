Historic Tilbury Riverside station to be revived as cultural hub with £4.5 million Lottery boost

A project planning to reopen the disused Tilbury Riverside station as a new cultural and business centre has secured nearly £4.5 million from the National Lottery to support their plans.

Tilbury Riverside railway station is a once busy place with six platforms sitting next to London’s main cruise ship terminus, and would have been the railway station that thousands of people arriving in the UK would have used to complete their journey into London.

Notably, this is where the Empire Windrush arrived in 1948.

Although the railway has long since been removed, the large booking hall shed and the original ticket office remain empty and rarely seen by the public.

At the moment, the space is used by the cruise terminal for baggage handling, but a charity, Tilbury on the Thames Trust is working on plans to reopen the hall to the public again.

The total cost of the scheme is not far off £6 million, and it will include creating heritage, creative, and event spaces, a new community café, and refurbishing the building’s interior.

Following an initial support grant in 2022, the project has now been awarded £4.48 million by the National Lottery to support the creation of a “community hub, including artists’ studios and a cafe”.

The aim is to open the building again while ensuring sufficient commercial income to care for it and keep it open for visitors. Now that they have secured the bulk of the funding needed, in a couple of years, you could also step into the station that once thronged with thousands of people catching or departing from cruise ships docking on the edge of London.

And maybe even catch a parliamentary rail replacement bus service to get there.

You can read more about the plans from a previous consultation here.