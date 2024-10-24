Historic 150-year-old drinking fountain restored near Great Ormond Street Hospital

A drinking fountain installed near Great Ormond Street Hospital over 150 years ago has been restored back to working order.

The Guilford Place fountain was erected in 1870 in memory of Francis Whiting, who lived in nearby Mecklenburgh Square. Originally, the drinking fountain stood in the middle of the empty road, but a block of underground toilets was added in the 1920s or 30s, retaining the drinking fountain in its original location.

You can see a photo of it here on a very cold day before the underground loos were added.

Fittingly for a drinking fountain, it includes a sculptured marble figure of the ‘Woman of Samaria’ pouring water from a jug, from the Biblical story of Jesus’s meeting with a Samaritan woman at a well.

The fountain was designed by Henry Darbishire, a prolific architect who was particularly well-known for his work for charitable causes and patrons. It’s been suggested that as a fairly modest commission for an architect of his importance, it may indicate how well regarded Francis Whiting was in life. I couldn’t find many references to Francis in life, but plenty of notes in the newspapers of the time of death, so likely to have been a notable person in some way.

Equally fittingly for a drinking fountain, this part of London has a watery history. The road the drinking fountain is at the top of, Lamb’s Conduit Street, is named after a water conduit provided by Tudor cloth merchant William Lambe in 1577, which was fed by a tributary of the River Fleet.

The area around the drinking fountain was badly damaged during WWII, but the fountain managed to survive. However, in recent years, the marble figure had been damaged with missing stonework and the steps had broken into pieces, remaining that way since the late 1990s.

The fountain had been switched off for some years.

A recent survey by Heritage of London Trust found that 78% of passers-by said they would use it to fill up their water bottle if it was working again and Heritage of London Trust worked with the owners of the bar in the underground toilets who also own the fountain to restore it back to working order.

The project cost was a total of £17,000. The work included repairing the stonework, a replacement marble handle for the Woman’s jug, plus the reinstatement of the plumbing for the taps and dog bowl.

The fountain is the 13th to be fully restored by Heritage of London Trust across the city.