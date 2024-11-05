A new museum for London – the hidden Whitefriars Crypt to open to the public

A hidden gem of medieval history beneath Fleet Street will soon welcome visitors with a new museum space dedicated to the Whitefriars legacy.

The Whitefriars, an area named after the white habit worn by the Carmelite Friars, was a pre-dissolution abbey in the City of London. Following its closure, retaining its liberty from the City’s rules, it became a popular location for theatres, the arts, and other activities that preferred to be outside the City’s jurisdictions.

In the 17th century, the area slowly redeveloped into a maze of squalid housing and workhouses, earning the area an ugly reputation until the rise of the newspapers and office work evicted the residential occupants.

The remains of the friary were rediscovered in 1896, but the crypt became more visible when the area was redeveloped in the 1980s. At the time, the crypt was lifted up and moved to a new location, a few metres from its original site. Today, it’s hidden away in the basement of an office block. While visible through a glass wall, you’d struggle to find many people who know it exists, let alone can be seen.

But not for much longer

As part of the plans to redevelop the block of buildings around the cyrpt, the area around it is to be opened up as a public museum, and people will be able to get inside the box where it’s currently housed.

The plans, which have just been approved by the City of London, will see the box opened up with a ground floor reception area and landing to look down over the crypt remains. From there, people can descend to the basement (yes, there will be a lift) to walk around the stone walls of the friars crypt.

From the images provided, it also looks as if there will be a museum-like display along the walls to add context to the site.

Overall, it looks very similar to the City Wall at Vine Street museum, which turned a long-hidden slice of the Roman Wall into a free public space, and the conversion of that was very successful.

The Whitefriars Crypt will be smaller (and less Roman) but opening it up in the same way will make it much more interesting to visit — and a far cry from the current situation where you stand outside peering through a window.

A new cultural centre will also be provided next to the crypt, which the St Bride Foundation will fit out to celebrate the area’s history of print, graphic design, and typography. As part of the proposals, public realm improvements extend to the continued refurbishment and extension of the Tipperary pub and new active frontages onto Fleet Street and Bouverie Street.