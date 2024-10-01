Heritage group calls for listing protection for Jubilee line stations

A heritage group is calling for the Jubilee line extension stations to be given listed protection from future changes or development. This comes as Historic England opens a new listing assessment of Southwark Tube station, which is currently underway.

The group, Save Britain’s Heritage, has previously called for the assessment of all the Jubilee line extension stations and is renewing its call for the government carry out a survey of all the modern Jubilee Line extension stations.

Roland Paoletti commissioned the Jubilee Line extension stations, and he commissioned a different architect for each station. Under Paoletti’s guidance, each station was unique, designed by different architectural practices, yet united by a common design philosophy in which the architectural practices worked in collaboration with an engineering firm.

Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britain’s Heritage, said: “The Jubilee Line extension is one of the most important and thrilling examples of public transport infrastructure and architecture in Britain. Roland Paoletti commissioned up-and-coming designers as well as established practices, with outstanding unique and creative results for each station that have stood the test of time. Southwark, along with all the extension stations, needs celebration and recognition now and for future generations. We welcome this new listing assessment and urge the Secretary of State to go further and list all 11 stations.”

Over the next few months, Historic England is expected to make a new recommendation and the Secretary of State will decide on listing Southwark.