Heritage group calls for listing protection for Jubilee line stations
A heritage group is calling for the Jubilee line extension stations to be given listed protection from future changes or development. This comes as Historic England opens a new listing assessment of Southwark Tube station, which is currently underway.
The group, Save Britain’s Heritage, has previously called for the assessment of all the Jubilee line extension stations and is renewing its call for the government carry out a survey of all the modern Jubilee Line extension stations.
Roland Paoletti commissioned the Jubilee Line extension stations, and he commissioned a different architect for each station. Under Paoletti’s guidance, each station was unique, designed by different architectural practices, yet united by a common design philosophy in which the architectural practices worked in collaboration with an engineering firm.
Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britain’s Heritage, said: “The Jubilee Line extension is one of the most important and thrilling examples of public transport infrastructure and architecture in Britain. Roland Paoletti commissioned up-and-coming designers as well as established practices, with outstanding unique and creative results for each station that have stood the test of time. Southwark, along with all the extension stations, needs celebration and recognition now and for future generations. We welcome this new listing assessment and urge the Secretary of State to go further and list all 11 stations.”
Over the next few months, Historic England is expected to make a new recommendation and the Secretary of State will decide on listing Southwark.
They are certainly handsome stations but how buildings barely a quarter-century old qualify as “heritage” eludes me.
It’s heritage because in Britain, any building more than 25 years old,is at risk of demolition. :>
The true definition of the word “heritage” is something that is worthy of being passed on to future generations, hopefully intact, no matter its age.
If they were described as “historic” or “historical”, this might be something to question, but I think going by the definition of heritage, these stations do qualify ! Of course, these stations’ worth is subjective (hence the assessment), but people often confuse “heritage” and “historic(al)”.
Hope this helps!
Source: Linguistic expert
I used Southwark (again) yesterday
NO step-free access, even from the E side, is ridiculous.
How strict will these listings be?
What precedents do we currently have?
Whilst the unnecessarily savage butchery of the old Euston station must never be repeated, what if in the future, the stations interchange with new lines?
Or if a huge new complex (e.g. sports, music or shopping venue) that will create huge volumes of passenger traffic is built right next to the station yet lacks proper access, thus hugely inconveniencing the passengers and local community if new access tunnels cannot be created?
Whilst aesthetics are of course important to attract customers and create a welcoming and pleasant environment, should transport not be utilitarian and functional over aesthetics?
THE FUTURE… What if TfL planned ‘all along’ — time-wise, and line-wise — that there should be and will be station ‘over-builds’– as part of their business model and working relationship and ‘pre-promise’ with commercial developers, as well as (in the case of ‘Southwark’ station) a council that is particularly eager for all things ‘phallic’ architecturally to fund both its social housing (all too typically 35% or less) as well as the Bakerloo Line extension that would serve as the political legacy for many. These things are never straight forward …not least with TfL based just across the road from Southwark Station in Palestra House (which is also used as the GLA’s central London ‘office of choice’ following the loss of City Hall at Tower Bridge), which is conveniently just up from the road the Labour Party’s national HQ at 160 Blackfriars Road …and Southwark Labour just round the corner in Rushworth Street. So SAVE Britain’s Heritage really have taken their ‘fight’ to the political frontline, and have a ‘three legion’ battle on their hands here. I wish them well, and wish them to win 🙂
“HERITAGE” Sadly, TfL — in particular now its 1-year old “Places for London” property & development arm — re-defines both “heritage” and “historic” on its own terms and in its own all-too-narrow, short-term commercial interests. As seen right across our city and its social-history and architectural timeline, from 1930s Earls Court to AD43-AD270 Southwark Street …where freeholder and development partner TfL has allowed the extensive and unique 1st-3rd century Roman building remains with exceptional mosaic floors to be erased in their entirety, 2021-2023,’to remove all impediments to development’ and evade Scheduled-Ancient-Monument designnation — despite an extant ‘Retain in Situ’ legal obligation, that has been in place for 43 years…
WELCOME TO SOUTHWARK, station, development gold-rush and honey-pot, council, and today’s reality ..until and unless Londoners and our civil society push back, sometimes with the help of our civic representatives, sometimes not 🙂
Isn’t the reason that it cost “us” £830m to upgrade Whitechapel Liz Line (on a budget of £110m) because of the heritage listings?
If were going to use money for the transit system, we should stop preserving things and make them ACCESSIBLE with the money.