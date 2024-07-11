Heathrow Express is offering £10 tickets in August

On the off-chance you’ve ever fancied trying out a trip on the Heathrow Express, but been put off by the cost, they’re offering a big discount on ticket prices for travel in August.

Through August, it will be possible to buy one-way tickets for £10, compared to the usual £25 fare for a one-way ticket.

The £10 Early Bird tickets are available for travel between 1st August and 31st August when purchased online or through their mobile app. The tickets are only valid on the Heathrow Express service for the specific day and chosen direction of travel.

Children aged 15 years and under travel free in Express Class when accompanied by a paying adult – making it a much more affordable day trip for parents of young train geeks. So, if you haven’t tried the Heathrow Express yet, this could be your chance.

Book tickets here.

OK, Heathrow Airport is hardly a tourist attraction in itself, but you could go for a wander around, try out the Pods, or if you plan in advance, visit the British Airways heritage centre. Or just watch the planes.