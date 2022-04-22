Doctor Who: Time Fracture is an immersive theatre event where you will be part of the show, and selected dates are offering half-price tickets. Featuring an original story arc, Doctor Who: Time Fracture will feature Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords and many other strange and mysterious characters as you undertake a mission to save the universe as we know it.

In an immersive theatre, actors interact with the audience for individual scenes, often improvising with willing audience members. Some audience members may have to solve problems or deliver messages that affect the story. Others may stumble upon a scene that only they will witness.

The plot says “1940 – it’s the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they’ve been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control.”

“Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it’s a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.”

Tickets usually cost £40 per person, but on selected dates in May they are half-price at £20 if booked by 24th April from here.

Note, on the calendar, where they say “from” on the prices, it’s fixed prices of £20-£40 per person.