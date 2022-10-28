The West End’s newest large-scale theatre in 50 years opened recently, and as an opening offer, there’s a discount on the inaugural play.

The critically-acclaimed Marvellous follows the tale of one mans’ chaotic yet brilliant journey along the path of change and success.

Marvellous begins in the 1950’s and details the life of Neil Baldwin. Despite the limited opportunities of his surroundings, Neil refuses to make his life anything but a roaring success. On a path that is not so linear; he finds himself hitchhiking across the country, becoming a famous clown, enrolling in Keele University, and subsequently bagging an honorary degree, but the fun doesn’t stop there.

He becomes a symbol of aspiration to those around him, a local hero who is a reminder that any dream can come true if you believe in yourself.

The play is being performed at the newly opened @sohoplace, which was built on the land cleared during the construction of the upgraded Tottenham Court Road station for the Elizabeth line.

As an opening offer, tickets are being offered on selected dates at less than half price, for performances before 19th November, and no booking fees on all full-price tickets.

Seats that will usually cost £48 are on sale for just £20, and seats that will cost £78 are on sale at just £32.50.

For more details and to get the sale offer, click here.

Running Time: approx 2hrs 20 mins including an interval

Age recommendation: 8+