Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific is having a limited Summer season at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, and there’s a sale on tickets with prices for many seats less than half-price.

Set on a South Pacific Island during World War ll, this love story is brought to life with a remarkable cast of over thirty and a full orchestra. South Pacific boasts one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most timeless and unforgettable scores, featuring songs such as ‘Some Enchanted Evening’, ‘I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair’ and ‘Bali Ha’I’.

This production, directed by Chichester Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Daniel Evans was a sell-out at its premiere in the Chichester Festival Theatre.

The show runs from 27th July to 28th August 2022.

This weekend, there’s a flash sale on tickets, with many offered for less than half-price on Mon-Fri performances.

During the week, all £36 and some £56 seats are now just £20, £72 seats are just £30, and some £108 seats are just £50 each.

For weekend performances, seats are sold at full price, but there are no booking fees for tickets bought this weekend.

The offer runs until 18th July for all performances if booked from here.