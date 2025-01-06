Half price entry to Hampton Court Palace

If you enjoyed Wolf Hall, now is a good time to visit the film set at Hampton Court Palace, where half-price admission is available as part of a winter special offer.

Most of Wolf Hall was filmed elsewhere, but for the latest series, they were allowed to film in the palace itself, including the Great Hall, possibly the first time that’s ever been allowed for a drama series.

Hampton Court Palace is a very large estate, and you can easily spend a whole day there, looking around the historic buildings, the chapel, and the gardens, which are pretty spectacular even in winter.

A typical adult ticket to visit at the weekend would usually set you back £30, but for a few weeks, it’s just £15 per person and £13.60 if you can visit during the week.

Tickets must be booked online in advance of the visit date (booked at least one day prior to the visit date, purchases must be completed by midnight GMT). You cannot buy tickets on the day from the palace itself — only online.

The offer is valid from 8th January through to 7th February 2025 inclusive and includes the entire Palace and gardens, except the Magic Garden which is closed for winter.

When booking tickets, the full price will be shown, but once you select the number of tickets and the date you want, then the correct half-price offer will be shown.

Tickets are available from here.

Ticket type Wed-Fri Sat & Sun Members Free Free Adult (18-64) £13.60 £15.00 Child (5-15) £6.80 £7.50 Child (0-4) £0 £0 Young Person (16-17) ID may be required. £6.80 £7.50 Senior age 65+ £10.90 £12.00 Full time student 18+ with student ID. £10.90 £12.00 Disabled Concession £10.90 £12.00 Disabled Carer/Companion £0 £0 £1 tickets For those in receipt of Universal Credit and other named benefits £1.00 £1.00

Note, the palace is closed on Monday and Tuesday during the winter.

Getting to Hampton Court Palace

The easiest way is to catch the train to Hampton Court station, which is just a few minutes walk from the Palace.

I’d recommend checking the departure times home though, as there are usually just two trains an hour. This way, you can time your departure from the palace so you’re not waiting for a train.