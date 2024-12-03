Hackney’s Tesco superstore and car park could be replaced with flats

The large Tesco superstore and car park in Hackney town centre could be demolished and replaced with housing and a replacement superstore under plans being considered by the council.

A plan to do just that was put forward some years ago but didn’t progress, and in 2019, Hackney Council took up an option to buy the site and develop the land itself. While out of date, a pre-application meeting held in 2019 may give an indication of the sort of development being considered.

That plan would have seen the car park replaced with a “mixed use residential and office buildings with a re-provided Tesco and associated parking at ground floor level along with other retail uses at ground and first floor level.” Once that was completed, the old superstore would be demolished, and several towers would be built ranging from 4 to 19 storeys.

That was the plan in 2019, which is likely to have changed in the details if not the substance. Now, Hackney Council is starting an early consultation on how the site could be developed. The council has also appointed the architects Levitt Bernstein to start work on the first set of broad ideas and options for the site and will hold several meetings locally over the next few months.

The first will be on Saturday 7th December at Hackney Central Library – details here.