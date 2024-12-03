Hackney’s Tesco superstore and car park could be replaced with flats
The large Tesco superstore and car park in Hackney town centre could be demolished and replaced with housing and a replacement superstore under plans being considered by the council.
A plan to do just that was put forward some years ago but didn’t progress, and in 2019, Hackney Council took up an option to buy the site and develop the land itself. While out of date, a pre-application meeting held in 2019 may give an indication of the sort of development being considered.
That plan would have seen the car park replaced with a “mixed use residential and office buildings with a re-provided Tesco and associated parking at ground floor level along with other retail uses at ground and first floor level.” Once that was completed, the old superstore would be demolished, and several towers would be built ranging from 4 to 19 storeys.
That was the plan in 2019, which is likely to have changed in the details if not the substance. Now, Hackney Council is starting an early consultation on how the site could be developed. The council has also appointed the architects Levitt Bernstein to start work on the first set of broad ideas and options for the site and will hold several meetings locally over the next few months.
The first will be on Saturday 7th December at Hackney Central Library – details here.
Always seemed a strange place to have such a large car-based superstore, the roads around there do not handle the traffic well. Although given Hackney Council’s recent decision to scrap cycle lanes from nearby Pembury Circus, creating an obvious barrier to cycling in the area, I’m not quite sure how the council want people to travel anymore.
Maybe its cause the cycle lanes cause havoc like they do everywhere else and are a waste of money the limited numbers who use them.
@London Tom
Cycle lanes are not all equally bad. A particularly bad example is at the High Road entrance to Seven Sisters station, while the ones on Lea Bridge road are particularly well set up. It’s about the whole layout rather than just “are there cycle lanes?”. I don’t know what the ones at Pembury Circus are like but in general it’s better to build cycle lanes at the same time as building or renewing the road rather than adding them to an existing road or pavement which wasn’t made with cycle lanes in mind.
Hopefully Tower Hamlets will do the same with the Sainsbury’s behind Whitechapel. A single storey, expansive superstore with sizeable car park, on the edge of Zone 1, right next to one of London’s best transport interchanges is ridiculous.
Indeed how dare people need to get their weekly shop. Let them have a tesco metro and pay twice the price for everything
You do realise that you can build flats above a superstore without shrinking the size of the store?
Something the East End will not miss at all. It is somewhat of a eyesore locally.