GWR warning of train delays because of the EURO 2024 final
GWR is warning that a shortage of staff who would prefer to watch the Euro final on Sunday instead of working overtime may cause train cancellations.
Scheduled engineering work in Oxfordshire and the Severn Tunnel means more train crew than normal are required to run train services, while sickness and England reaching the final of the Euros are likely to reduce the number of colleagues available for overtime shifts.
Any disruption that happens will be likely to reduce the number of services on the shorter branch lines and cause short-notice cancellations and alterations on long-distance services between:
- London Paddington and Bristol
- London Paddington, Swindon and Cheltenham/Gloucester
- Bristol Temple Meads and Exeter/Plymouth
The number of cancellations could lead to a train every two hours on these lines, and other routes may also be affected.
The impacted routes, where trains can run, are expected to be very busy, and customers may find it more convenient to travel the day before or after. To help customers, tickets for travel Sunday 14th July will be valid on Saturday 13th or Monday 15th July.
Journey planners and other industry systems are being updated with key changes. However, there are likely to be other short-notice changes throughout Saturday.
GWR says that customers should check their journey on Sunday morning before travelling.
The company expects to run a full service on Monday 15th July.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you