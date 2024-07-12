GWR warning of train delays because of the EURO 2024 final

GWR is warning that a shortage of staff who would prefer to watch the Euro final on Sunday instead of working overtime may cause train cancellations.

Scheduled engineering work in Oxfordshire and the Severn Tunnel means more train crew than normal are required to run train services, while sickness and England reaching the final of the Euros are likely to reduce the number of colleagues available for overtime shifts.

Any disruption that happens will be likely to reduce the number of services on the shorter branch lines and cause short-notice cancellations and alterations on long-distance services between:

London Paddington and Bristol

London Paddington, Swindon and Cheltenham/Gloucester

Bristol Temple Meads and Exeter/Plymouth

The number of cancellations could lead to a train every two hours on these lines, and other routes may also be affected.

The impacted routes, where trains can run, are expected to be very busy, and customers may find it more convenient to travel the day before or after. To help customers, tickets for travel Sunday 14th July will be valid on Saturday 13th or Monday 15th July.

Journey planners and other industry systems are being updated with key changes. However, there are likely to be other short-notice changes throughout Saturday.

GWR says that customers should check their journey on Sunday morning before travelling.

The company expects to run a full service on Monday 15th July.