GWR releases Intercity 125 Christmas tree ornament

If you’re a railway fan, would you like an Intercity 125 train hanging from your Christmas tree this year?

If yes, then you’ll want to know that GWR has teamed up with The London Christmas Company to produce a Christmas tree train crafted from pure brass and finished in 24-carat gold.

Admittedly, it’s not the cheapest tree ornament, but it’ll last a lifetime, so the cost per year is rather less daunting.

The tree ornament is £59 and available here.

GWR Head of External Communications, Dan Panes, said: “For railway enthusiasts, customers and colleagues alike, the High Speed Train (HST) represents more than a train – it holds a deep emotional connection tied to reunions, celebrations and nostalgia.

“This collaboration with The London Christmas Company pays tribute to that bond, combining exquisite craftsmanship with the spirit of Christmas to honour the HST’s legacy.

“The final four of Castle Class sets are scheduled to be retired from service in 2025, so this partnership seemed the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming festivities and pay tribute to a national treasure at the same time.”

The partnership will continue beyond the Class 43 HST ornament, with GWR and The London Christmas Company releasing new designs annually to celebrate other cherished trains.