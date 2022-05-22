Next month, there’s a very rare chance to go on a tour of the decommissioned gasholders that dominate the view from the trains passing through West Ham station.

The gasworks was established here by the Imperial Gas Imperial Gas Light & Coke Company in 1870. However, changes to the way gas is supplied to homes and businesses led to most of the original site being redeveloped, and the gasholders being decommissioned later in 2010.

Normally sealed off, there will be guided walks around the Grade II listed gasholders next month.

The organisers are hoping to take people onto the gasholders and due to health and safety reasons this event will therefore be only available for people aged 18+ and full PPE will be required. That will be provided but they ask if you can bring your own if you have it (hard hat, high vis jacket, gloves and safety glasses).

Details on whether the tour will include access onto the gasholders will be confirmed soon. Even if you can’t go onto the gasholders, the walk around them is a rare opportunity as the site is completely sealed off.

The tours, which last around 45 minutes are free of charge, and need to be booked in advance from here.

They take place at 10am and 11:30 on the following dates:

Saturday 11th June

Tuesday 14th June

Wednesday 15th June

Saturday 18th June

The tours are part of Newham Heritage Month.