Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

An unassuming white building behind King’s Cross conceals a wonderful interior and rooftop garden. This is the Aga Khan Centre, opened in 2018 to house several divisions of the Shi‘a Ismaili charity and its design incorporates a collection of gardens, courtyards and terraces all based on Islamic principles.

While it looks like a conventional office block from the outside, it’s inside that the real action takes place. A central floor to ceiling courtyard space dominates, but what really marks the building out at the many gardens dotted around the outside and on the roof.

What’s also delightful about the building is the attention to detail, from the careful use of patterns in the decoration to both shade rooms while reminding people of the building’s origins to the furniture dotted around the library spaces, and even the signs for the toilets seem to have been custom designed when an off-the-shelf sign would have been adequate.

They had started tours just before the pandemic closed everything, and have now resumed them.

Tours of the Aga Khan Centre vary, but in general will take in the main building areas, such as the library, some of the impressive meeting spaces, and of course, the gardens.

There are themes to the tours:

  • Spring Programme: 26 March – 21 June 2022: New Life – focus on Garden of Life
  • Summer Programme: 2 July – 24 September 2022: Colours of Summer – focus on Jellico & Garden of Life
  • Autumn Programme: 1 October– 10 December 2022: Light & Shade – focus on Architectural features
  • Winter Programme: 14 January – 11 March 2023: Geometry & Pattern – focus on Gardens of Tranquillity & Light

The tours are free and can be booked from here.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert