Green mobility hubs could replace car parking space in Kentish Town
Kentish Town could replace car parking spaces with “green mobility hubs” under plans being put forward by Camden Council.
The council says that the hubs would be places that offer a mix of sustainable and active shared travel options, which can include shared bikes, car clubs, electric vehicle charging points, cargo bikes, and e-scooters. Green mobility Hubs can also include other community features such as cycle parking, seating, planting, and other amenities designed to improve public space for residents and visitors.
Camden Council says that it’s considering converting parking spaces in six locations around Kentish Town into mobility hubs, as their calculations show that 65% of local households do not own a car, relying on public transport and active travel to get around.
Not all of the funding has been confirmed yet, so the council has submitted an application to the Levelling Up Fund for the remainder needed to complete the project.
Ahead of that, a public consultation on the locations and plans is here.
I am writing to express my concern about the proposed removal of car park spaces in Kentish Town area. As someone who relies heavily on accessible parking, this decision poses significant challenges for individuals like me and others who face mobility issues.
For many of us, public transport is not a viable alternative. It often involves long walking distances to and from stops, unpredictable schedules, and a lack of accessible options. Even when available, it can be costly and time-consuming, particularly for those with specific medical or mobility needs.
Having dedicated parking spaces is not a convenience; it is a necessity. These spaces enable individuals with mobility challenges to access essential services, employment opportunities, and social activities without unnecessary hardship. Removing these spaces would not only limit our independence but also undermine efforts to create an inclusive community that accommodates the needs of all its members.
I urge you to reconsider this decision and prioritize the needs of people who rely on accessible parking. Maintaining these spaces is a small but crucial step in ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical ability, has the opportunity to participate fully in society.
