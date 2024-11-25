Green mobility hubs could replace car parking space in Kentish Town

Kentish Town could replace car parking spaces with “green mobility hubs” under plans being put forward by Camden Council.

The council says that the hubs would be places that offer a mix of sustainable and active shared travel options, which can include shared bikes, car clubs, electric vehicle charging points, cargo bikes, and e-scooters. Green mobility Hubs can also include other community features such as cycle parking, seating, planting, and other amenities designed to improve public space for residents and visitors.

Camden Council says that it’s considering converting parking spaces in six locations around Kentish Town into mobility hubs, as their calculations show that 65% of local households do not own a car, relying on public transport and active travel to get around.

Not all of the funding has been confirmed yet, so the council has submitted an application to the Levelling Up Fund for the remainder needed to complete the project.

Ahead of that, a public consultation on the locations and plans is here.