Govia Thameslink Railway brings 30 more trains into service through London

Govia Thameslink Railway has acquired an additional 30 Class 379 trains for its fleet after leasing them from Porterbrook. Some of the carriages are already in service, but the bulk will boost services for Great Northern and Thameslink commuters in new timetables that will be introduced in December 2025.

The introduction of the recently acquired fleet of Class 379s will also provide sufficient capacity to release a number of existing Class 387 Great Northern trains to support and strengthen passenger services south of London on Southern and across the South East on Southeastern.

This will allow GTR to run additional services in south London on the Southern network and provide sufficient capacity to release 13 Class 377 Electrostars from Southern to support Southeastern services.

The Class 379 trains, originally built in 2011 for Stansted Express, have been reactivated by GTR with support from Porterbrook and Alstom. GTR has carried out work at its depot in Hornsey to prepare the trains for service on its lines.

The Class 379 trains are also the first GTR fleet to utilise Alstom’s HealthHub web-based platform that analyses and displays all the data captured by the train. Every 30 seconds, a train will send data on more than 200 parameters – everything from the train’s speed to the temperature inside the carriages to the GPS coordinates that give its location. This provides real-time monitoring that alerts the team if there is anything wrong with the train or supports to prevent incidents from happening in the future.

The major new timetable, which will be introduced in December, will take advantage of a £4bn decade-long series of upgrades made to the route to introduce new long-distance services to London from the North of England.

The December 2025 changes for Thameslink and Great Northern customers include:

Three more peak time services and seats for commuters between Cambridge, Letchworth Garden City and London King’s Cross, including a new Letchworth to London King’s Cross stopping peak time service, calling additionally at New Barnet.

New departures at Hertford North, Bayford, Cuffley and Crew’s Hill in the morning peak.

Up to seven minutes faster journey times between London King’s Cross and King’s Lynn, Ely, Cambridge and stations along this route, including Foxton, Knebworth and Welwyn North.

New early morning peak time service between Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

Extra stops at Knebworth on morning peak Thameslink services from Peterborough to Horsham.

More evenly spaced departure times so customers don’t need to wait as long for a train.

Provision for all Thameslink and Great Northern services between Cambridge and central London to call at the new Cambridge South station when it opens.

GTR Engineering Director Steve Lammin said: “Here, on the route north of London to Cambridge and King’s Lynn, we’ve worked with our partners across the rail industry to develop this new timetable for December 2025 that capitalises on the massive £4bn decade-long investment in the East Coast Main Line.”

GTR has a total combined fleet of 65 Class 387 units (32 Class 387/1s; 27 Class 387/2s; 6 Class 387/3s) which in future will be split between its Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express brands.

By the end of the introduction of 30 Class 379s and the cascade of 13 Class 377 units to Southeastern, GTR intends that the 65 Class 387s will be split as follows:

12 units will be required for use on Great Northern routes

46 units will be required for use on Southern and Gatwick Express routes

The remaining seven units will be split between Hornsey and Lovers Walk depots as maintenance holdings including planned overhaul and ETCS digital signalling fitment programme.

It is expected that 387101 – 387114 will remain with Great Northern and the remainder (24 units in total) move from Great Northern to Southern, however the exact number will depend on the maintenance holdings as described above.