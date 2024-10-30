Government confirms HS2 tunnels will reach Euston station

The government has confirmed that it will dig the HS2 tunnels from Old Oak Common to Euston station, although it hasn’t proposed any new plans to build Euston station itself.

The two tunnel boring machines that will dig the tunnels from Old Oak Common to Euston are already in the UK and are being assembled at Old Oak Common. The current plan was to seal them into a box next to the station, ready to be used if and when they are needed to complete the railway to Euston station.

Euston station is currently on hold pending some new scheme, but it’s always been expected that it would be built – eventually.

There were also expectations last year that the tunnels would get the go-ahead to be dug regardless, as they would be needed anyway, and it’s cheaper and easier to dig them now than to do so later.

The budget statement says “HS2 trains will run to Euston, with funding provided for tunnelling to the central London terminus, catalysing private investment into the station and local area. Investment at Euston will be further supported through the appointment of Bek Seeley to chair the Euston Housing Delivery Group, to drive forward an ambitious housing and regeneration initiative for the local area.”

Although the budget statement didn’t include the costs, the tunnels have been previously estimated to cost of around £1 billion, there have also been renewed calls to revive the dropped link with HS1, although that would add around £100 million to the cost.

There’s also a question over how the tunnels will fan out on the approach to Euston. A cut-down Euston station would require one fewer crossover junction, which would lower costs but lock in a shrunken station forever.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “We welcome the commitment from the government to build HS2 all the way to Euston and will now prepare for construction of the Euston Tunnel. Two giant tunnel boring machines are already being assembled at Old Oak Common in West London to dig the 4.5 miles of underground high-speed railway that will carry HS2 trains into central London.

“A terminus station for HS2 in the heart of the capital will provide a vital gateway for passengers travelling to and from the North and Midlands and will lead to the transport-led regeneration of Euston – supporting growth in the local economy and creating thousands of new homes and jobs.”

After the last government paused work in 2023, HS2 has only carried out essential preparatory work for the Euston Tunnel and brought two vent shaft and head house sites to a safe stop. They’ve confirmed that work to remobilise these sites for tunnelling will now commence.

—

Updated 4:15pm: Added statement from HS2.