Goodbye Overground, hello Weaver and Suffragette: Why TfL’s revamp makes travel alerts smarter
Just over 17 years ago, a former Mayor of London announced the launch of the London Overground, a railway that was to spread its orange tentacles across the tube map.
Today, the current Mayor of London officially broke it up into a series of newly named lines and newly chosen colours.
The plan to break the Overground up was originally announced in April 2021 as a manifesto commitment by Sadiq Khan if he was reelected as Mayor of London, which indeed he was. In March 2023, Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that it was working on a renaming scheme.
Finally, in February 2024, the names and colours for the rebranded names were announced — to the expected mix of love, indifference and UTTER HATRED.
Renaming anything will always provoke a certain discontent amongst people who preferred the old name — Marathon to Snickers, Jif to Cif, Opal Fruits to Starburst and notoriously PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Consulting division to Monday in 2002
However, the level of hatred for the new Overground names seemed out of all perspective regarding the impact of the changes, and while it’s fine to dislike them for whatever reason, the outrage was, well, frankly, weird.
If you’re getting that angry about a name change, take a cold shower and rethink the priorities in your life.
Setting aside what names have been chosen, the breaking up of the lines under the London Overground banner simply means the Overground mirrors the Underground, and it will finally be easier to understand what bits of it aren’t working at weekends.
Until now, a problem anywhere on the Overground would be flagged as the entire Overground having a problem. Imagine if the Underground was a “single line” and a fault near Heathrow Aiport was flagged as a transport disruption warning to people living in Epping.
Now, at long last, the Overground gets the regional notifications it has long needed.
While many people will notice the new maps, signs, and posters, just look at how the TfL weekly travel alert now looks and understand why the breaking up of the lines makes sense.
So LONDON OVERGROUND is the mode, and the individual names are the lines ?
This makes sense.
Just like LONDON UNDERGROUND is the mode, and the individual lines have names (Jubilee line, etc).
However, ELIZABETH LINE is classified as a mode rather than a line (AFAIK). This is problematic, especially if “Crossrail 2” is built!
Perhaps CROSSRAIL should be the mode, and “Elizabeth” should have been the name of the line… I always found it odd to see “ELIZABETH LINE” on an outside roundel – for me it should say “CROSSRAIL” and then the line can be called the Elizabeth line. Or perhaps the mode is Elizabeth line and the line should have been CROSSRAIL 1 allowing for CROSSRAIL 2 to join the mode at a later date…
LONDON OVERGROUND
Mildmay line
Lioness line (etc)
LONDON UNDERGROUND
Jubilee line (etc)
CROSSRAIL
Elizabeth line
Andrew line
Jimmy line (etc)
OR
ELIZABETH LINE
Crossrail 1
Crossrail 2 (etc)
TFL pleaded poverty due to reduced paying passenger numbers because of the Covid lockdown. Now suddenly they find the millions needed to produce new signage and maps etc at the same time that many tube stations are in need of TLC.
TfL’s annual budget is circa £9 billion a year – the cost of this change is a proverbial drop in the ocean and has a considerable visible and practical benefit.
I suggest you take a cold shower.
TFL replaces maps across the network at least twice a year so there is literally no additional expenduture on printing the new maps and minimal graphic artist involvement in changing the file the printers use to add some extra names and colours.
The change of line names has been coordinated with the usuall update process.
Greater London population: about 9 million. Cost of new signage: £6 million. I make that rather less than £1 a head. Much as I’d like to plead poverty myself, I think I can afford that okay.
My main beef is that the Central and Windrush lines now seem to have the same colour; but despite my advanced age and wonky eyesight, I think I can cope. Tough luck for babes in arms who are against all change except for nappies, but grownups shouldn’t have a problem.
Ian great article 🙂
Ian the vast majority of the utter hatred and outrage is about WHO made this change not the names themselves. And is then tied up with their racism and islamophobia.
And many of these are the same people who complain when a politician doesn’t do the things in their manifesto. Yet here is an example of a politician making a specific pledge and doing what they said they would do.
Exactly, if the majority didn’t want this to happen, Khan would not have been elected, surely ?
(And don’t call me Surely) 😀
Finally! Been waiting years for this
Would it not be feasible for Shoreditch High Street to go from a Zone 1 station to a Zone 1/2 station? I don’t mind being charged Zone 1 fare for exiting at Shoreditch, but it seems unfair that we can’t pass through without getting charged Zone 1 fares. And it would be satisfying to see the Overground form a perfect Zone 2 loop.
Agree that we have been waiting years for this … unfortunately the fashion-obsessed have hijacked the project & used totally meaningless fake names that leave most people floundering
I use three of these lines with great regularity .. & I still have to look at most of them, to find out which one is which(!)
NONE of them are geographical, or use the termini or other actual route indications.
Stupid & pointless
You must be really annoyed by the Jubilee and the Elizabeth lines then – neither of which meet your requirement for geographical/termini/indications.
As someone who lives outside of London I always used to find the Overground confusing. Initially it was understanding that the same colour line was actually separate services. Then there was trying to work out which parts of the Overground were partially or fully closed. Renaming these lines makes things considerably easier to understand at a glance.
I wonder if the DLR will ever get split into separate lines, as I believe it’s three different routes. That however is much simpler to understand as it’s confined to a smaller area of London.
There is a DLR map with the three lines in different shades of cyan. I think it’s more visually needed than different Overground colours.
I really like this website
Good article. It’s sensible that the lines were renamed, although I wouldn’t have renamed the Goblin line.
thanks for this sensible articulation of rationality. Names are picked out of the ether, whether some like it or not.
Glad they’ve finally adopted a naming convention, it’s been long overdue and solves a great mess when checking TfL Status.
I’m quite fond of the Windrush Line but the other names seem to have been picked out by a secondary school child doing work experience at TfL for the week. Shame about that, I’ll stick to calling it the Overground.
Most of them have some geographical pertinence, though Lioness is stretching a point rather far, and Mildmay is really too far from the hospital to have any relevance at all – another line (I forget which) seems to run a lot closer. Mildmay’s the only one I’d change.
But just saying you’ll travel by Overground is much like saying you’ll travel by Underground – it’s correct but provides little of the information an occasional passenger, as opposed to a regular, might need.
Re. Mildmay, The Windrush line is closer to the hospital (between Hoxton and Shoreditch) than the Mildmay line, but when the North London line (same line for the most part) used to terminate at Broad Street it used that section of the Windrush from Dalston Junction onwards. Also there’s the closed Mildmay Park station between Canonbury and Dalston (though no connection to the hospital afaik).
“You must be really annoyed by the Jubilee and the Elizabeth lines then – neither of which meet your requirement for geographical/termini/indications.”
Or the first “tube”, the Metropolitan railway.
That said, there is a reason why most of them have a geographical name: It is helpful.
I mean, you use transport to to go a geographical location, so if is in the name, it helps. I never used it, but thanks to the goblin I know there is a service from Gospel Oak to Barking.
This advantage fades when you travel regularly, but for the occasional vistor or the many tourists, the new names could be more helpful.
Ah but most tube lines don’t have a geographical name.
Bakerloo – yes (sort of)
Central – no (they all go to Central London, so not helpful)
Circle – no (topographical?)
District – no
Hammersmith & City – yes
Jubilee – no
Metropolitan – no
Piccadilly – yes
Northern – no (it actually goes further south than any other!)
Victoria – yes
And what I used to call the ‘North London Line’ also goes south of the river and now includes what I used to call the ‘West London line’ as well.
I suppose it would be easier if we copied Paris and just used numbers. But then we’d all need to find something else to rant about 🙂
While the new names are on the Status page, the map has disappeared!
TfL have forgotten to update the map embedded in the Oyster app. Actually, it doesn’t have the central part of Elizabeth yet. It’s dated Dec 2019
I don’t mind change, but most of the new names are pandering by the Mayor who uses TfL as he’s personal electorial viechle than being practical. The colours also terrible choice and overlap and quick glance.
Feel like we need to start seperating out the modes from the tube maps, just to much information and now similar colours. It should be useful to have a quick glance.
Whatever you think of the new names (and I would have preferred non PC names) the new names are helpful in some areas. However I do find the new map incredibly confusing and as I always look at the TfL status update map to see which part of lines are closed, the missing map should be replaced ASAP. I’m still being asked if the Mildmay train is going to Clapham or Richmond so the new names haven’t helped with that one.