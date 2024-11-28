Goodbye Overground, hello Weaver and Suffragette: Why TfL’s revamp makes travel alerts smarter

Just over 17 years ago, a former Mayor of London announced the launch of the London Overground, a railway that was to spread its orange tentacles across the tube map.

Today, the current Mayor of London officially broke it up into a series of newly named lines and newly chosen colours.

The plan to break the Overground up was originally announced in April 2021 as a manifesto commitment by Sadiq Khan if he was reelected as Mayor of London, which indeed he was. In March 2023, Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that it was working on a renaming scheme.

Finally, in February 2024, the names and colours for the rebranded names were announced — to the expected mix of love, indifference and UTTER HATRED.

Renaming anything will always provoke a certain discontent amongst people who preferred the old name — Marathon to Snickers, Jif to Cif, Opal Fruits to Starburst and notoriously PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Consulting division to Monday in 2002

However, the level of hatred for the new Overground names seemed out of all perspective regarding the impact of the changes, and while it’s fine to dislike them for whatever reason, the outrage was, well, frankly, weird.

If you’re getting that angry about a name change, take a cold shower and rethink the priorities in your life.

Setting aside what names have been chosen, the breaking up of the lines under the London Overground banner simply means the Overground mirrors the Underground, and it will finally be easier to understand what bits of it aren’t working at weekends.

Until now, a problem anywhere on the Overground would be flagged as the entire Overground having a problem. Imagine if the Underground was a “single line” and a fault near Heathrow Aiport was flagged as a transport disruption warning to people living in Epping.

Now, at long last, the Overground gets the regional notifications it has long needed.

While many people will notice the new maps, signs, and posters, just look at how the TfL weekly travel alert now looks and understand why the breaking up of the lines makes sense.