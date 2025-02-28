Glitz, grit, and genius: Tate Modern unmasks the many faces of Leigh Bowery

If you wander around Tate Modern’s multicoloured exhibition devoted to the performance artist Leigh Bowery, one small grimy black-and-white photo encapsulates his life. It shows Leigh in full costume waiting in a grimy foyer of the council tower block he lived in, waiting for a smelly lift to get him home, where behind locked doors, he could strip away the costumes that defined his public life.

Leigh Bowery was one of those figures who stood out in 1980s clubland and counterculture. He was famous for his homemade extravagant clothing, booming personality, and, no less important, incredible networking skills in bringing together the people who would go on to become famous in their own right.

Now he is the topic of a large retrospective at the Tate Modern.

There seems to be a bit of Bowery resurgence at the moment, with this being at least the third exhibition about him in the past few years. Although undeniably, this is by far the largest of them all. It looks at the wider man, from the clubbing world to his collaborations with fashion and film and his setting up his own music band.

As a person most famous for his fashion look, it’s maybe odd that this display is at the Tate Modern instead of the V&A, but Bowery was more than just a clothes designer, being a living artist who presented a total immersive experience to anyone who encountered him.

The exhibition is, therefore, far more about the swirling world he inhabited, with a lot of material on display from the clubbing and fashion worlds within his orbit. His costumes are here, of course—several catwalks worth—and they’ve filled the space with a mini-nightclub vibe—just enough to be clubby but not too much to be offputting.

A whole wall is going to have Star Trek fans squeal in excitement, as they’re replicated the wallpaper he had in one of his rooms. Quite a few lareg video screens show some of the films he appeared in, either in person or documentaries about the clubs he created.

Much of the rest of the exhibition is based on documents and photographs.

One of the most amusing documents is a reply from Buckingham Palace thanking him for the invitation for the Prince and Princess of Wales to judge their Alternative Miss World competition. Declining the invitation. But Buckingham Palace did reply, which isn’t too shabby either.

Throughout it all, Leigh’s heavily made-up face looms out from every wall — photos of Leigh being generally larger and brighter than anyone else, as if to remind us who the central figure is in the spaces he occupied.

Much rarer, though, are the photos of Leigh as rarely seen in photographs, minus the costumes. He is just the slightly large person who you probably wouldn’t glance at twice if you passed him on the street. There are also some very touching family portraits.

But then again, looking at one of his body stocking costumes you can’t help wonder if the designers of the London 2012 mascots weren’t secretly slipping Leigh Bowery’s “cunt” into every living room in the land.

One room, with a warning about graphic imagery, shows the more shocking, fluid, rich side of a man who revelled in the physicality of the human body and all the extremes that come from it.

For all the glamour he brought to London’s fashion scene, he was an Australian immigrant and lived forever under threat of being deported. Such is the welcome we gave (and still give) to people who enrich our society. In the end, he married a female friend to secure his residency in the city that owed so much to him, but just a few months later he would die from HIV.

The exhibition gives a fuller insight into the larger than life personality of headline grabbing fame and shows that he was far more intellectually interesting than many might have thought.

The exhibition, Leigh Bowery! is at Tate Modern until the end of August 2025.

Standard Ticket: £18

Young Person (13-18): £5

Under 12s – Valid With Adult Ticket Holders Only: Free

Disabled / Students: £17

Universal Or Pension Credit: £5

National Art Pass: £9

You can buy tickets on the day, or book in advance here.