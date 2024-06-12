There’s going to be a couple of evening openings of the Household Cavalry Museum in central London, with gin.

The Household Cavalry Museum is based in Horseguards Parade in central London and tells the story of, well, the Household Cavalry.

It’s very much a military museum, full of uniforms, old weapons, metals, and memorabilia. A big attraction for many people though is that the museum is in the same building that looks after the horses, so you can look into the stables where the soldiers are looking after their steeds.

These are the same horses that bite unwary tourists who ignore the Horses Might Bite signs when trying to get up close for their holiday selfies.

Their evening openings will include guides showcasing splendid ceremonial uniforms and iconic artifacts highlighting the close relationship between the Household Cavalry and The Royal Family. Then, following the tour, you’ll be offered a glass of Horse Guards Gin in the museum bar.

The evenings take place on the following Thursdays from 6pm to 7:30pm.

  • 11th July 2024
  • 17th September 2024

Tickets cost £25 per adult (obvs, no children) and need to be booked in advance from here.

