Giant Wallace & Gromit to appear on the Battersea Power Station chimneys
For the rest of this year, there will be a giant Wallace & Gromit projected onto the side of Battersea Power Station.
And at times they will be joined by some unexpected antics from the mischievous Feathers McGraw.
It’s almost as if there’s a new Wallace & Gromit film coming out this Christmas. Oh, there is!
The video projection will be from 5pm to 10:30pm every night until New Year’s Eve and can be seen on the river facing side of the power station, so visible from the north side of the river as well.
